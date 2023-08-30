The summer break is coming to an end for the Superbike world championship, which saw most of the riders engaged in two days of testing at Motorland Aragon, where they are back on their bikes after several weeks. Holidays over, therefore, and the “first day of school” concludes under the banner of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Jonathan Rea, who signed the best time in the two days of practice.

The Ducati rider dominated Day 1, winning both the morning and afternoon sessions, while the final day saw times drop by a second compared to yesterday, with Danilo Petrucci in the lead at the end of the morning session and able to lap in 49”1. However, Jonathan Rea has the big voice, who at the end of the day sets a new record of 1’49”101 and takes the lead in the time classification.

It’s almost strange not to see Alvaro Bautista in first position, who has now accustomed us to commanding the classifications of the weekend. The reigning world champion finished seventh on Day 1 and second on Day 2. As usual, in tests you don’t always look for time, but you work on many aspects. The Ducati rider also pays for a gap of just 67 thousandths from the top, occupied by Jonathan Rea.

Only one day of testing for the Kawasaki rider, who by regulation could take advantage of a day of testing. The “Verdona” took the opportunity to let Adrian Huertas test the ZX10-RR. The young Spaniard, engaged in Supersport and a great promise of production derivatives, was immediately amazed at his debut on the Superbike, signing a sixth position not too far from the top.

Danilo Petrucci also shone, who finally seems to have found his dimension and continues to show himself in great shape. Despite the ninth time at the end of the day, the Terni from team Barni managed to get to the top in the morning. Michael Ruben Rinaldi can also smile, as he concluded the tests with the fifth overall time behind Xavi Vierge.

Honda itself continues to work hard to be able to return to the top and it did so in the Aragon tests, in which Iker Lecuona did not participate, however. The Spaniard is in fact busy this weekend with the MotoGP in Barcelona, ​​where he will replace the injured Alex Rins in the LCR team. In place of him Testuta Nagashima, 11th.

The top 3 is therefore completed by Rea, Bautista and Alex Lowes, who was also on the track only today for the test days imposed by the regulations. The first of the BMW drivers is Michael van der Mark, sixth, while Scott Redding is eighth. Between the two was Garrett Gerloff with the other M1000 RR of the Bonovo team, while Loris Baz was more late and was tenth. The complete Yamaha team was absent from these tests, both the official squad and the GRT line-up.