Barcelona has never been a favorable track for BMW in the past. The Catalan track, with its poor grip, emphasized the M1000RR's weak points, but this year there hasn't been much evidence to confirm this trend. Rookie (with the German brand) Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race. Not only that, in the short race, teammate Michael van der Mark also put in an excellent performance. The picture is completely different for Scott Redding, who is in Bonovo's garage.

“It was a difficult weekend. But then again, we expected it,” explained Redding speaking to Motorsport.com. “It's fantastic what Toprak and Van der Mark showed this weekend. But for me it was a shock. I would have bet everything on Toprak to win, but not in Barcelona. I take my hat off and have great respect,” he commented the Briton in reference to the success of his successor in the official BMW team.

Redding is disconcerted by the progress made by the factory riders: “We have the same problems, even if the bike has improved. We have problems with the electronics in some areas. The temperature variations and the tires have also put us in difficulty”, explains Redding .

Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What Toprak Razgatlioglu's data reveal

Can anything be learned from Razgatlioglu's data? “Before this week, I would have said that his riding style was too unique. But after the race I realized that I was just as good in many areas,” reports Redding. “He definitely has more braking ability. When I use his braking points, my bike doesn't decelerate like his. We need to understand this aspect better with regards to the set-up”, explains Redding and is surprised: “He struck me above all the way he protected his tires.

Redding is amazed by the consistency with which Razgatlioglu drives the BMW: “I can brake as well as him, but I can't do it every lap. He, on the other hand, manages to brake well every lap. I'm at the limit and I can manage it better in one lap rather than in another. His driving style is easy on the tires, because he doesn't have to accelerate as much when exiting corners. But I have to because I'm not as good as him. It's impressive what he's done,” Redding said.

“On the other hand, the most difficult tracks for me are behind me. Now we will see the progress,” hopes Redding, who did not place in the top 10 at either Phillip Island or Barcelona. The Bonovo rider is currently only 16th in the championship.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding is confident he can beat Toprak Razgatlioglu

Will Redding have to revise his seasonal goal downwards? “After seeing what happened in Barcelona, ​​I think we can fight for podiums and victories,” says Redding confidently. On a good day, the Briton is convinced he can beat Razgatlioglu: “In my opinion, Toprak is a better driver than me, he has more natural talent. He belongs to a slightly younger generation and simply has a little more talent. I've always said that if there's a rider better than me, it's Toprak. But that doesn't mean I can't beat him.”

“Many things are possible in racing. But at the moment he is feeling very good and in harmony with the bike,” says Redding. “After some difficult years, I have to shake off my habits. I have to go back to riding like 'Scott Redding'. Then you will see some highlights throughout the season. But for that I have to ride the way I want. I have to find a more consistent feeling with the bike. The goal is always to finish in the top 5 or top 3. We're not that far away. We're not that far away, considering that Barcelona is my most difficult track. From Assen onwards it should go much better. The next tracks are the ones I like.”