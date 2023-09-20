On the eve of the third to last round of the 2023 season, BMW has announced plans for the next Superbike season, which will see engagement with the official team and the satellite Bonovo formation. The big coup was announced a few months ago, when the arrival of Toprak Razgatlioglu in the factory team was made official. The Turk led the Monaco manufacturer to make a choice for his teammate, which fell on Michael van der Mark.

Scott Redding will thus move on to wear the colors of the Bonovo team, the satellite team he will join together with Garrett Gerloff. BMW’s line-up for next season is thus complete and official, after the many doubts and big questions that arose following the announcement of Razgatlioglu’s arrival. It’s difficult to judge van der Mark’s season, as he has been out of many races this year due to a leg injury. The Dutchman will have another opportunity to show his potential on the official team’s M1000RR, with which he has been racing since 2021.

For the second consecutive year, Gerloff will be a Bonovo rider, but will be joined by the British Redding, who will move from the factory team to the satellite team. The Briton, whose future had remained at the center of attention due to the position at Kawasaki that Jonathan Rea vacated, then decided to stay at BMW, renewing his faith and continuing to work on the project.

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz is out of the lineup: the Frenchman raced in 2022 and 2023 with the Bonovo team, but it is not yet clear what his future will be. One thing is certain, he is not part of BMW’s plans, which has defined his line-up for next season.

“Four great BMW Motorrad factory riders in our two strong BMW teams – with this new assignment, we are excellently prepared for the 2024 WorldSBK season,” said Dr. Markus Schramm, Director of BMW Motorrad. “Scott Redding is a great rider and we appreciate that he has remained faithful to our BMW Motorrad World Superbike project by bringing his skills to the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team. His experience, speed and expertise in particular will be a key component in optimizing our collective goals together with Garrett Gerloff and the entire team.” The addition of Toprak Razgatlioglu allows us to seamlessly distribute our factory drivers across our two competitive teams. Together with Michael van der Mark in the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, we have the ideal lineup for the overall project.”

Dr. Schramm continues: “Working closely with our engineers at BMW Motorrad Motorsport, both teams will use rider feedback to make continuous collective improvements to the bike. We also believe that the presence of two teams with top-level riders increases the pressure internal competitiveness. This contributes to raising the general level of performance. We are convinced that this new line-up of riders and teams represents another important step in bringing us closer to the top of WorldSBK with our project. Finally, I would like to thank Loris Baz for our collaboration. He will leave the World Superbike project at the end of the current season. After two seasons in which he competed for the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, we wish him the best for the future.”