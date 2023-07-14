The Superbike returns to Imola for the first time since 2019, and for many riders this weekend is a debut on the historic track. The usual “track familiarization” on Thursday (the lap of the track on foot or by bicycle) was even more important for the riders who will make their debut this weekend at the Santerno. Among them is Scott Redding, who was enthusiastic even before getting on his BMW.

“This is a weekend where I want to have fun, Imola is a track I’ve never raced on before, but it looks so iconic!” Redding told worldsbk.com. “It has a lot of history and I like racing on tracks like this. I did a couple of bike rides and it gave me chills! It’s one of the most beautiful tracks I’ve ever seen from a cycling point of view. With the bike it will be different, but honestly it’s spectacular… the trees, the ups and downs… it will be beautiful!”.

The first familiarization with the track has taken place, now it will be necessary to take to the track with the BMW M1000 RR, which the Briton hopes will be competitive: “It would be nice if the bike was kind to me and I didn’t have to concentrate too much on the setting, but I could learn the track. It will be important for me to do laps and get to know the track as best I can, because you have to start pushing as soon as possible to improve the bike. I just wish I didn’t have a stressful weekend but enjoy it here.”

There may be the conditions for doing well, also seeing how much progress was made two weeks ago in Donington. Of course, the weather and the layout of the track can make the difference: “It depends, Donington was a good race for us. Here, if I look at the track, I think we can be fast. The bike could be fine, but looking at the high temperatures it could be the other way around. The sensations are good and I think we can do well, in 2019 Tom Sykes was fast”.

Imola could be a global crossroads in the future. Starting from 2024, Toprak Razgatlioglu will join BMW leaving Yamaha, therefore many set-ups still need to be defined. Among these is the fate of the two bearers of the House of Monaco. Will Michael van der Mark or Scott Redding make room for the Turk? At the moment there are no news, but the English rider reveals: “I think there will be an announcement on Sunday about where I will go and what I will do”.