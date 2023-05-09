Scott Redding joined BMW last year after losing his Ducati to Alvaro Bautista, scoring three mid-season podiums to finish eighth in the standings. So far though, Redding hasn’t been able to replicate that level of performance in 2023 aboard the updated M1000RR: his best result was seventh place at Assen.

At last weekend’s Barcelona round, Redding failed to score any points, after colliding with Remy Gardner’s GRT Yamaha in the first race and abandoning the second full-distance meeting with tire problems.

“This weekend has been quite difficult,” Redding told Motorsport.com, Motorsport-Total.com’s German sister site. “This track has created problems for us. We’re still struggling with our bike, but this weekend was very difficult for me. Motivation comes and goes. We’re here to improve and build on it. But it always seems like we’re not making progress . Everyone works hard, but it’s a very difficult puzzle to put together. Sometimes it’s really difficult. It makes the moments when things go well all the more beautiful.”

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

BMW as a whole has had a disappointing start to 2023, with satellite driver Garrett Gerloff being its first representative in the points, in 13th place, two places ahead of Redding. Michael van der Mark is sixteenth, after missing the Barcelona round due to injury following the serious crash in Assen which broke his femur; his place was taken by the Portuguese Ivo Lopes.

Van der Mark also missed a lengthy spell of the 2022 season with injury, but Redding dismissed his team-mate’s absence as a factor in difficulty for BMW. “It makes no difference to me that Mickey [van der Mark] it’s not here,” said the Briton. “Gerloff was the best BMW driver this weekend, but he struggled too. It was nothing special.”

Redding’s current contract with BMW expires at the end of the year, and while there is an option to extend for another two seasons, it’s unclear whether this will be activated. “It’s hard to answer,” said Redding when asked about his future with BMW. “I miss winning. I miss fighting at the top. This is the reality. I always give my best and push myself to the limit. I try to communicate as much information as possible. They are working, but nothing is happening at the moment. My goal is to give the maximum and improve at least until the end of the season”.

However, Redding dismissed rumors circulating in Barcelona that BMW would bid to wrest 2021 WSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu from Yamaha. “I saw the news before the race and it surprised me,” said Redding. “I think Kenan [Sofuoglu, manager di Razgatlioglu] he’s just trying to get more money from Yamaha.”