Redding has been signed by BMW to lead its factory program in World Superbike on the heels of Michael van der Mark’s first win since the brand’s re-entry in 2021.

Although the partnership got off to a nightmarish start at Aragon, Redding was soon able to adapt to the BMW M1000RR and take podium finishes at Donington Park and Most in the middle of the season.

However, after the summer break it was much more difficult to obtain significant results and, apart from a fortuitous second place in a race in which both Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea retired, Redding has only entered the top five once in the last six rounds of the season.

Summing up his first season with the German manufacturer, Redding said he was “semi-satisfied” with his performance in 2022, but hopes he and BMW can make further progress next year.

“The progression until mid-season has been more or less what I expected, getting closer and closer to the top places and getting on the podium,” said the Briton.

“I expected to stay at that level for longer, but when we tackled hotter tracks and longer corners, our main problem got bigger and we struggled a lot.”

“But I had a couple of good races in Indonesia and considering the conditions here, I can go home reasonably satisfied with the situation. I’m semi-satisfied, obviously I would like a lot more, but it went well.”

“It would be nice if we could make some steps forward for next year, because I want to fight for more podiums and try to win races again.”

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In a bid to end the year on a high note, Redding aggressively started from sixth on the grid to move up to second behind Rea at Phillip Island last weekend.

However, he lacked the pace to stay on top and slipped to sixth at the end of the race, which was red-flagged after 17 years, while his Ducati replacement, Alvaro Bautista, got a another victory, ending the season in which he was crowned world champion in style.

Speaking after the race, Redding blamed severe tire degradation for the slump in his performance.

“I had a great start, which I’ve been working on this year, and this weekend I found something that helped me, which was quite good,” he explained.

“I went into turn 1 and thought: ‘it’s the last race of the year, give it all you’ve got’. I’ve been in the front group for a while, feeling pretty good and challenged the race leader for a couple of times”.

“Then the tire wear became a problem and I started to drop back, which was a shame. I just had to try to survive and keep the lap time.”

Although Redding failed to finish on the podium at Phillip Island, his sixth place allowed BMW to leapfrog Honda into fourth in the Constructors’ standings.