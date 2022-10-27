As the World Superbike season draws to a close, controversy has erupted on social media, not from the fans, but from the riders themselves. On Wednesday, Scott Redding posted a post in which he directly emphasized the weight of Bautista, the current championship leader, and opened a debate: Should WorldSBK limit the minimum rider weight for the 2023 season?

In addition to a photo reminiscent of Alvaro Bautista’s 66 and 93 kg, Redding posted several videos of their battle in the recent WorldSBK round in Villicum, Argentina, where the Spaniard scored a brace. He has written:

“WorldSBK has done a great job creating some of the best motorcycle racing in the world, but why isn’t there a minimum weight limit for riders? I can talk about it because I’m not a title candidate this year, while who is he won’t talk about it because fans and social media ‘pundits’ will criticize“.

As you will see when you watch the videos, you will notice the clear advantage that an extremely small driver has on a straight, between two and four tenths of a second. To many of you it won’t seem like much, but when 10 riders finish within a second, those ‘two tenths’ are a great safety net. “

“In addition to the speed advantage, a lighter rider will not consume the same amount of rear tires as a heavier rider. Therefore, at the end of the race, which is the most critical part, lighter riders will likely have more grip than to their competitors, which means more chances of winning. I have information on the tire wear data, but it is confidential information. “

“Look at photo 7 in the publication, you will see the timing information for one sector, sector 2, which consists of two corners and three quarters of the back straight in San Juan. You can see that there is a clear advantage, and this does yes that the other driver pushes even harder in pursuit of the limit to try and recover those two tenths at a time. I just think it should be as fair as possible for all the riders. I will probably get a lot of hateful comments, but that’s okay because someone has to speak.

Among the many answers, the one that stands out most is that of the pilot referred to, Álvaro Bautista, who answered clearly and decisively: “We will limit the power as it should be …. Smaller drivers have less power to move the bike and cornering … but this is not a problem for taller and more full-bodied riders … so if you put a limit on one thing, you have to limit the other as well.

“I think it is more important to focus on the advantage by taking advantage of the strengths you have and trying to minimize the weaknesses … but it is easier to seek external excuses than to work hard and accept the reality … it is the first time in the my career that other riders complain about the weight of the rider “, concluded the Ducati rider.

Redding himself, although not in response to Bautista, but in response to his own post, later wrote: “There is already a minimum weight for the bikes. I don’t want other riders to be like me because I would need a trucks behind me, but only an average of the drivers “.

Other grid mates reacted to the release. While Michael Rinaldi only suggested taking popcorn to watch the debate, Loris Baz was the most explicit: “I agree 200%. I also weigh 95 kg, and it always has been. The problem is that bikes improve with electronics and aerodynamics. This means that the small advantage we can get from heavier weight is the reduction of new strategies every time. I remember the Stock 1000 races and the early years in WorldSBK and I could help the wheelie effect or grip with my size and weight, but the electronics and aerodynamics are changing for the better and weight in straights is a big drawback!

Marc Garcia posted an emoji with a disappointed expression, and the post already has nearly two thousand comments.

While championships like Moto2 and Moto3 provide for a minimum weight for the rider-bike combination, in MotoGP it is a debate that hasn’t been open for a long time, but has always been more or less present. In fact, it was opened by the aforementioned Scott Redding and Loris Baz when they were alongside another great driver, Danilo Petrucci, in the premier class, and now Luca Marini seems to have done the same.