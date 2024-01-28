A new era begins for Yamaha, which for the 2024 World Superbike season will focus on the legend of the championship: here is Jonathan Rea, who has already debuted on the R1 in the Jerez tests, but who today officially presents this year's colors. Iwata's team has unveiled the new weapon with which they will try to stop Alvaro Bautista and did so with a usual online launch.

Blue, white and black are the colors that will characterize the 2024 Yamaha, which will be entrusted to the six-time world champion and the confirmed Andrea Locatelli, who already showed great growth last year. The two riders of the Crescent Pata Yamaha team will ride a bike that has the usual classic, elegant line, without the wings that are starting to appear even in Superbike.

Among the new features, Monster Energy stands out, which gives that touch of black to the usual white and blue that is now a trademark. It's almost strange to see that number 65 standing out on the front fairing, among the now historic Yamaha sponsors: it's the beginning of a story that has already written its first pages in the winter tests. The nice mix of colors on the bike seems to reflect the harmony that is being created inside the garage, but only time will tell if this bike will also be a winner.

In the pre-season tests in Jerez, Rea performed well, while Locatelli remained further behind in the timesheets, but did a different job. Now, Yamaha will return to the track on Monday and Tuesday, for the last two days of winter testing at the Portimao track. In the Algarve they will present themselves with the new livery and complete the work before flying to Australia. Phillip Island will host the final two days of testing before the 2024 World Superbike season begins.