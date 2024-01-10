Six world titles, 119 races won, 263 podiums, 43 pole positions: Jonathan Rea needs no further introduction, his mind-boggling numbers speak for themselves. The multiple Superbike world champion could be satisfied, but in 2024 he is launching a new project to return to winning and, why not, break new records. After nine years at Kawasaki, the Northern Irishman has decided to move to Yamaha, with which he aims to stop the excessive power of Alvaro Bautista, who is dominating the championship with Ducati.

Many thought that, at the end of his contract with Kawasaki, Rea would decide to hang up his helmet. The bond with the Akashi manufacturer was scheduled to expire at the end of 2024, however the desire to be competitive again pushed him to terminate it a year early and to dive into the Yamaha project, where he seems to have found his verve again.

For the season which will begin in less than two months he has already set himself some objectives, a sign that the new air he breathes in the Yamaha garage leads him to think he wants to continue for a while longer. Not too much, as he himself revealed to Speedweekbut at 36 he seems to have no desire to stop: “I have no intention of retiring as long as I'm competitive and having fun. I haven't thought about retiring yet and I can't wait to spend my time with Yamaha.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

At 36 years of age, several riders had already hung up their helmets some time ago, while others continued on to even win world titles. This is the case of Max Biaggi, who won his last world championship in Superbike at the age of 40. But, looking at MotoGP, Rea examines Valentino Rossi, whose career was very long and full of successes.

The Northern Irishman, however, is looking for a middle ground, not an immediate retirement, but not even a career as long as Valentino's: “I'm not saying this will be my last contract, but I don't want to be here in five years. I'm in this paddock since I was 21. I entered World Superbike in 2009. If I'm still here at 40, someone tell me to make room for the young up-and-comers. There are a lot of fast riders coming up. When the time comes to leave, it will come.” .