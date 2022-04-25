The Assen round has an unexpected ending: in Race 2, the three-way fight for the podium that we have seen in all previous races, turned into a solo by Alvaro Bautista, who dominated flying to the top of the standings and taking advantage of the final contact in the gravel between Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The three were in a brawl after putting an important gap between them and their pursuers, as we are used to seeing since the beginning of the season. Yet for the first time, together with the Ducati rider there were two outsiders: Iker Lecuona and Andrea Locatelli.

In fact, when they were in the lead and fighting for the first position, Rea and Razgatlioglu collided, ending up on the ground and leaving the way free for Bautista, who by a whisker was not involved in the accident, since he was following the two at a short distance. . The incident was put under investigation by the Race Direction, who however defined it as a simple accident without a culprit. However, if we are used to always seeing big smiles and handshakes, this time the situation was completely different: the Kawasaki rider and the reigning world champion pointed the finger at each other, accusing each other without even speaking to each other.

Speaking to the press, Razgatlioglu gives his version of the facts: “I’m really sorry to finish like this this weekend, but there is little to do. I entered Turn 1 with a strong break, but I didn’t go off the track. I re-entered my trajectory without getting hurt inside, but Johnny hit me and I ended up on the ground. Rea wanted to pass me after the first corner, but she didn’t see me. Her mistake is evident from the images of my camera. Personally I consider it a race accident “.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When he is told that Rea believes he has not looked, he replies: “It should look at the images better, I was in front at that moment and he did not look where I was. He didn’t look at my trajectory, but only his own ”. Then he jokes about his Assen, which for two years in a row sees him out in the second heat due to an accident: “I know that next year it is better not to race in Race 2, I will only do Race 1 in the Superpole Race! I don’t think about the world championship, I just think about racing and winning races, just like I did last year ”.

Rea is a very dark-faced one who introduces himself to the microphones after the incident: “I’m very angry, it’s Toprak’s fault. He arrived at turn 1 with a 15 meter lead ahead of usual and in fact he went wide. When he got back on track he didn’t even look and we touched. Usually, on tracks like Assen it is the rider who returns who has to give up the space, but he didn’t. I was on my trajectory, I had Bautista behind and I couldn’t do anything else, so we touched and we ended up in the gravel ”.

Between the two it is back and forth, and Rea defends himself when he is told that Toprak has blamed him for the accident: “How can it be my fault? Just the fact that he went wide means that he made a mistake. On the other hand, he arrived at that point at very high speed. Then he jumped in without looking for anyone to come. He had to give me space, but he didn’t. Then it ended here, because the Race Direction judged it as a race accident, then I didn’t even go to the commissioners ”.