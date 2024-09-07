Given the dynamics of his accident, we could almost say that he was lucky, because the consequences could have been much worse for Toprak Razgatlioglu. But it is clear that his absence on the track in the three races of the Magny-Cours weekend could change the scenarios of a World Superbike Championship that seemed to be under the total control of the BMW rider.

During FP2 yesterday afternoon, the Turk lost control of his bike at Turn 14 and slipped, crashing his body into the end of the barrier that protects the inside of the next corner.

The World Championship leader was immediately taken to the medical center, where he was immediately diagnosed with a back contusion. However, it was decided to transfer him to the hospital for more in-depth tests, which unfortunately revealed a traumatic pneumothorax.

This made the unfit for the rest of the French weekend virtually inevitable, giving the competition the chance to try to close the gap in the standings. The most interested in this case are obviously the two Ducati riders Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista, who follow him by 92 and 142 points respectively.

“ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlioglu will miss the remainder of Round 8 of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at Magny-Cours (FRA). Following a heavy crash in FP2 and following subsequent medical checks at the Moulins hospital, he has been declared unfit by the WorldSBK medical staff for the remainder of the weekend,” explained a statement released by BMW on Friday evening.

“The entire BMW Motorrad Motorsport family wishes Toprak a speedy recovery,” said Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport. “After his great successes, this is obviously a setback, but health is the most important thing. We are eager to have him back on the track as soon as possible. An update on his recovery will be provided in due course,” he concluded, with the clear hope that the Turkish tightrope walker will be available for the next round, which will take place in two weeks’ time in Italy, on the new entry Cremona.