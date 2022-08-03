Following his hat-trick at Donington Park last month, Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu further fueled his title defense hopes with two wins in last weekend’s Most round, getting close to world championship rivals Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea. However, that momentum risks waning pending the next round of Magny-Cours, which will kick off a series of six more race weekends to wrap up the season, but will only take place in mid-September.

Asked if the hiatus came at the wrong time, considering his streak of six wins in the last eight races, Razgatlioglu admitted that he is not a fan of such an extensive break in the middle of the calendar.

“We have too long a break,” said the reigning world champion. “I think it’s better as it was after Donington, which is to be in Most and have a week off, the other week back in the race. After five weeks, I don’t know. We are pilots, we have to race. I love this job and I think that it is better to take a week off and then run. I don’t like these long breaks. “

However, Razgatlioglu will still be busy during the summer break with a test in Barcelona in mid-August and a demonstration test with Yamaha at the British Superbike round of Cadwell Park.

The victories make the fight for the championship tighter

Razgatlioglu more than halved the points gap he had against Bautista after the Misano round in June, taking him to 38 points behind the Spaniard with his latest double. Furthermore, he is only seven points away from Jonathan Rea in the fight for second place in the standings.

Reflecting on the last race on Sunday, Razgatlioglu gave credit to the setup changes that allowed him to keep the SC0 rear tire longer than he was able to do in Race 1 on Saturday: “We have improved thanks to the team, we have I took a step forward. I said I needed rear grip after 15 laps. In the first few laps I tried to go, but then I followed Johnny and Bautista because I had to keep the tire for the last few laps. I saw Bautista take the lead and then I passed Johnny. After passing Bautista I was able to ride more relaxed. I saw the gap on my pitboard and I was able to save the tire. After 15 laps I felt grip. When I turned in 1’31 “7s I felt good motivation, it was a very good time after 15 laps. “

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Razgatlioglu also provided his point of view in the fierce battle against Rea for the Superpole Race victory on Sunday morning, when Rea ran long trying to overtake the Turkish driver on the last lap: “After five laps I had a big drop in my rear tire and Johnny was coming, so we started fighting again. I saw that Johnny had better rear grip than mine and on the last lap, at turn 15, he was stronger than me. “

“I tried to position myself in the middle of the track for braking, but he was also trying to pass because it was his only chance to overtake me. I tried to open my leg … and he went wide. Johnny still finished the race. . This is part of racing, on the last lap everyone is fighting for the best position ”.

“For me it was a great weekend, two wins and a second place, a good motivation for the long break and we’ll see what happens at Magny-Cours.”