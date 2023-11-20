The starting grid for the 2024 World Superbike season is taking shape more and more and the MotoXRacing Team has also announced its plans for next year. Bradley Ray will once again race with the colors of Sandro Carusi’s team. Not only that: the Yamaha satellite team has made it official that from next year it will no longer only race the European rounds but also the non-European ones (which in fact is only one in the calendar).

In fact, we will see Ray and MotoXRacing line up on the grid for next season’s opening round at Phillip Island. For the first time, the renewed duo will race on Australian soil. The objective for 2024 is obviously to improve the results obtained in the recently concluded season, also conditioned by a shoulder injury that kept him out of action.

If at first it seemed that Ray would have to change his shirt, here comes the announcement of the renewal. In fact, the Briton took part in the Jerez tests last November with the Yamaha of the GMT94 team. Everything like last year however, with the English rider who will continue with the MotoXRacing team, where he arrived just last year, obtaining a sixth position as the best result in Race 2 in Imola.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Bradley Ray, Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team

“I am really happy to remain with Yamaha and the Motoxracing WorldSBK Team in the 2024 season,” says Bradley Ray. “I know that it is important to be together for a second year to complete our maturation and to show our full potential! Together we achieved excellent results in 2023 and I am therefore excited to build on this. I’m super happy to be able to compete in the whole championship, and I think this will be very beneficial for me in 2024. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Yamaha, Sandro and the Motoxracing WorldSBK Team for giving me a second year and another opportunity to stay in WSBK. See you in Australia.”

Sandro Carusi, MotoXRacing Team Principal, echoes him: “I am happy to continue the path undertaken last year with Bradley in WorldSBK. Last year his surgery slowed down our growth, but in the first part of the season we showed that together we could be competitive. I am confident both in his full recovery and in the possibility of giving us some satisfaction in the 2024 championship.”