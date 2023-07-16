In addition to the cut in engine revs, the great heat is taking center stage in the Imola round, which is conditioning the entire World Superbike race weekend. The very high temperatures have been putting the riders and team to the test since Friday and Saturday was decisive in asking to make the last day of the weekend more “livable”.

Thus, the riders spoke to the Race Direction and an agreement was reached: Race 2 will be shortened by 4 laps and will thus go from the 19 initially planned to 15. The warming up lap will also be postponed by five minutes, which will take place at 1.45 pm. “After Race 1 we were finished,” Danilo Petrucci explained to Sky Sport this morning. “We spoke to Race Direction and decided to shorten Race 2”.

In fact, just this morning, the communication of the news for this Sunday arrived. “Due to the high temperatures expected for the last day of the Prometeon Italian Round at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, the Race Direction has decided for Race 2 of WorldSBK, based on a report from the medical director and with the consent of the drivers, to shorten the length of the race from 19 to 15 laps. Race preparation will also be reduced, with the sighting lap scheduled five minutes later at 13:45 local time (GMT+2).