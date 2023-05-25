After the Barcelona round, the Puccetti team lost Tom Sykes, who at the end of the Catalan appointment decided to terminate his contract in advance by mutual agreement with the team. However, Manuel Puccetti did not stand by and from the Misano round until the end of the season he decided to line up Tito Rabat.

The Spaniard thus returns to the world championship exactly one year after the last time. Indeed, in 2022, the 2014 Moto2 world champion had raced with Puccetti at the Misano World Circuit. The only appearance on the world stage for Rabat, which however will not be new to the Kawasaki satellite team environment. With Puccetti he had already played three rounds also in 2021, specifically Portimao, San Juan Villicum and Mandalika.

Becoming champion in Moto2 in 2014, he moved to MotoGP the following year, playing in the premier class until 2020. The following season was his debut in Superbike, with which he made his debut with the Barni team astride the Ducati. 2021 was decidedly troubled, so much so that in the last three rounds of the season the two sides decided to separate and the Spaniard landed in Puccetti. He is currently involved in the MotoE world championship and in the ESBK 1000, of which he is the reigning champion.

Manuel Puccetti, team manager, states: “I am pleased to announce the return of Tito Rabat to our team. Both in 2021 and 2022, the Spaniard had the task of replacing an injured rider, which was never easy, and raced without having the possibility of doing tests, therefore without knowing our bike. Despite this, Tito has always shown that he is a consummate professional, with considerable experience behind him both in the Moto2 and MotoGP championships. It will be a pleasure for us to have him back in the team for this home event in Misano, where our goal will be to continue developing the bike and try to improve the results obtained so far.”

Tito Rabat comments on his return to the world championship: “I am happy to return to the Puccetti Team and to Kawasaki. It’s a great opportunity for me to come back to WorldSBK but also to keep up the race pace, because this year I’ll be competing in MotoE where there aren’t many races. I will try to make the most of this opportunity and help Manuel Puccetti’s team to continue developing the bike. I’ve had fantastic times with this team and there’s a lot of respect from both sides, so I think this is a good time to join them and achieve more success. I want to have fun, of course, and give my all, but also complete all the races to collect as much data as possible. See you all at Misano.”