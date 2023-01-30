The Superbike world championship will open the season again very soon, at the end of February we fly to Australia for the first round, thus starting again from the pre-covid tradition that has always distinguished production derivatives. But first it’s time to get back on track for the last winter tests (which precede the official Dorna tests at Phillip Island), and the bikes and teams are in action on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Portimao track.

The Autodromo do Algarve is hosting a second collective test session, where this time we will see all the protagonist teams of the 2023 season present. If MIE and Motocorsa were absent at Jerez, at Portimao the grid will be complete and we will have a real taste of what it will be the championship that is about to begin.

As always, all eyes are on the three who set 2022 on fire: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated the Andalusian track, leading both days but undermined by both Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea. The battle is therefore re-proposed, but it is known that the tests are not made to show the true values ​​in the field but to familiarize yourself with the news and work on a broader spectrum.

Alvaro Bautista was very satisfied with the changes Ducati made to his Panigale V4R, demonstrating it with excellent times and good pace. The reigning world champion arrives determined to confirm himself and will aim to continue the good work done in Portimao as well. The same goes for his teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who is aiming high in 2023 and aims to fight with the top three.

Always pay attention to Jonathan Rea, who appeared in the shadows on Day 1 in Jerez, but author of a leap on Day 2. The multiple world champion has no intention of throwing in the towel and is working with Kawasaki to return to the top and no longer be his pursuer .

However, the tests are always very useful especially for the rookies, who did well in Jerez, especially Dominique Aegerter. The Swiss proved to be very effective on race pace and already seems well suited to Superbike. The two-time Supersport world champion wants to continue on this streak also in Portimao, where he will then return in October to compete in one of the rounds of the season.

Big smiles also at Barni, where Danilo Petrucci had his first confrontation with all the others in Jerez and appeared decidedly optimistic. On the flying lap he paid for a gap of over a second, but on the pace he proved to be very effective, despite the fact that he still has to familiarize himself well with the four-cylinder from Borgo Panigale. Portimao will be another good testing ground for the rider from Terni, who has a great desire to continue to do well.