Ducati rounds off the Superbike winter in style, which ends with the final day of testing at Portimao. After Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s best time on Day 1, Alvaro Bautista finished with the fastest time on day two. The reigning world champion stopped the clock at 1’39”035, thus sealing the lap record and leading the time classification decisively.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider was not intimidated by a crash at Turn 7 and clocked 45 laps, the best of which was monstrous, so much so that he came close to Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP record time (1’38” 725). The Spaniard’s confidence astride the Panigale V4R seems truly incredible, but his teammate is no less: Rinaldi is in fact third, just over a tenth from the top, a sign that the four-cylinder is truly the bike to beat and its pilots have shown themselves decidedly in form.

But beware of Jonathan Rea, who as always does not stand by and is lurking. The Northern Irishman was only 9 thousandths behind Bautista, meaning that his Kawasaki is also not far from Alvaro’s time or that of the MotoGP. Rea found himself in the Ducati grip again today, but he showed great steps forward with his ZX-10RR.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is still chasing, as in Day 1 he closed the final day of testing in fourth position. On the first day the time attack was missed, but also on the second day he remained delayed, paying four tenths of a second from the leader and rival in the championship. The Turk precedes his teammate Andrea Locatelli, fifth and “first of the others”, while behind the official Yamaha rider we find Iker Lecuona.

Once again Honda is back in the top ten and, despite paying for almost eight tenths of a gap from Bautista, is continuing the great work on the Fireblade. The Spaniard suffered a crash in the first moments of the morning, but then carried on with the day finishing with the sixth fastest time. Seventh is instead Remy Gardner, first of the rookies in this final day of testing. The Australian is also the best of the independent riders, despite being the first to go more than a second off the lead.

In eighth position we find Xavi Vierge riding the other factory Honda, while the ninth time goes to Tom Sykes. The Briton completed 43 laps aboard the Puccetti team Kawasaki and also remained ahead of the official rider Alex Lowes, 10th on the factory team’s ZX-10RR.

First of the BMW drivers is Loris Baz, 11th ahead of his brand mate Michael van der Mark. However, their respective teammates remained behind: Garrett Gerloff is 14th with the BMW of the Bonovo team and Scott Redding did not go beyond the 16th time with the M1000RR of the official formation. Between the two were Philipp Oettl with the Ducati of the GoEleven team and rookie Dominique Aegerter, riding the R1 of the Yamaha GRT team.

Lorenzo Baldassarri also lingered, 17th ahead of the other rookie Bradley Ray. Finally, Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci struggled a lot, 19th and 20th respectively and very far from the top. However, the rider from Terni tested the new Ducati Panigale V4R for the first time today.

As for Supersport, once again the best is Nicolò Bulega, who precedes Federico Caricasulo and Yari Montella, second and third respectively. He closes the Can Oncu group with Puccetti’s Kawasaki. Also noteworthy today was the presence of two MotoGP riders: Miguel Oliveira and Jorge Martin took to the track and are warming up the engines for next week’s Sepang tests.