The world championship seemed to take the Yamaha turn, but Race 2 at Portimao changes everything again: Jonathan Rea returns to the master of his fiefdom and conquers the success by dominating Scott Redding, an excellent second. But for the Kawasaki rider this victory is even more important because it allows him to recover many points on Toprak Razgatlioglu, who crashed sensationally due to the broken mudguard of his R1.

With the success of Race 2, Rea returns to fall short and moves to 24 points behind the world leader, who ends the second heat of the weekend in the gravel and collects the third zero of the year through no fault of his own. In all this he celebrates Ducati, which once again brings two Panigales to the podium. Second place goes to Scott Redding, who bends to Rea’s overwhelming power and passes under the checkered flag in second position, paying 5.4 seconds from the winner.

To close the podium we find Loris Baz, who crosses the finish line in third position for the second time today. The Frenchman gives a great weekend to the Go Eleven team, which however enters the eye of the storm for a contact with Alvaro Bautista. The two fight for the last position of the podium until they reach a door, which takes the Spaniard from Honda into the gravel. Bautista’s race ends before the checkered flag, however the Race Direction does not put the episode under investigation and confirm the results.

Andrea Locatelli is the author of a good race that once again brings him to fourth position. The Pata team from Bergamo remains ahead of Garrett Gerloff, fifth with the GRT team’s R1. The American manages to get the better of Michael van der Mark, winner of the Superpole Race but only sixth in Race 2. A stoic Michael Ruben Rinaldi is seventh despite a sprained ankle remedied during this morning’s sprint race.

The first Honda to reach the finish line is that of Leon Haslam, who does not go beyond the eighth position, while Axel Bassani and Eugene Laverty close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively.