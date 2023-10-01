Also in Portugal, the Superbike gave a great show thanks to a race that was decided at the last corner with a nice overtaking on the outside by a formidable Alvaro Bautista, who is now just two points away from winning second rainbow crown in the series derivatives.

However, it wasn’t so easy for the Spaniard to achieve yet another stage victory during this championship, because it was an equally exceptional Toprak Razgatlioglu who battled him. Even before the traffic lights went out for Race 2, the Turk was well aware that there would only be one way to beat Bautista, that is to respond blow for blow and keep his Ducati rival behind in the mixed, a section where Yamaha can show its qualities trying to compensate for what was lost not only on the long starting straight, but above all coming out of the last big bend.

Razgatlioglu recited his script to perfection, trying to respond blow for blow to the Spaniard, right from the start, overtaking his rival already at the turn one corner. After a few laps, the two started the most awaited duel, starting to attack each other and exchange positions on multiple occasions: if Bautista was able to overtake the Yamaha rider on the straight having excellent momentum from the last corner, Razgatlioglu tried always respond with excellent braking in turns five and in turn thirteen, moreover with trajectories brushed in such a way as to prevent the Ducatista from responding by crossing.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a very short phase in which Bautista seemed to have the margin to pull ahead, Razgatlioglu immediately returned to the attack, then took the lead again with two laps to go by taking advantage of an error by the Spaniard, who had come wide in braking trying to to protect the interior. The last passage was probably the most intense, the one in which the Yamaha rider gave everything to try to subvert an ending that almost seemed already written. An attitude that was evident already at the first braking point, in which he was able to manage a bike at its limits, thus responding to the overtaking he had suffered just moments earlier on the straight.

Knowing he was vulnerable coming out of the final corner, Razgatlioglu attempted to extend as much as possible on the final lap, but Bautista always managed to stay within his rival’s lead, then completing the decisive overtaking on the outside of the final bend, in a similar to what was seen in the Superpole race on Sunday morning. A fundamental victory for the Spaniard, who is now just two points away from the second title in the category, to be won and celebrated at home in Jerez at the end of October.

Behind the two protagonists, Rinaldi achieved a good third place, recovering from sixth place on the starting grid. The Italian driver moved up the rankings also taking advantage of the duel between Remy Gardner, who had managed to climb to third position at the start, and Andrea Locatelli, who had instead started from the front row. After having climbed back into a position valid for a step on the podium, lap after lap the Ducati rider cemented his third place by pulling away from the pair formed by Gerloff on the BWM and Locatelli on the Yamaha, with the latter then finishing in fifth place, approximately six seconds behind the top.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Excellent sixth place for Danilo Petrucci who, like Garrett Gerloff, was the author of a good comeback. If the American had started from the third row, the Italian had instead started further back, from eleventh position. Behind him was the first Honda, that of Iker Lecuona, who had actually started from fifth position: the decisive overtaking by Petrucci came just over two passes from the checkered flag, with a maneuver completed on the main straight .

Dominique Aegerter, who started fifteenth, was eighth, while the top ten was completed by Philipp Oettl and Jonathan Rea, who after six laps of the race had to serve a long lap penalty which temporarily caused him to slip down to sixteenth place. Also scoring points were van der Marke, Axel Bassani, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Scott Redding and Xavi Vierge.

Remy Gardner, who had started in fourth position and briefly reached the podium area after an excellent start, and Loriz Baz, who crashed after just five laps, retired.