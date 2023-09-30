Portimao is a rollercoaster of entertainment and adrenaline, Race 1 of the Superbike confirms this, only to have a final result that is practically a photocopy of the rest of the season. Alvaro Bautista triumphed, giving the world crown to Ducati, constructors’ champion at the end of the first heat of the penultimate round of the Superbike season.

The victory, however, did not come easily for the reigning world champion, who fought hard with his two usual opponents and Alex Lowes, who started from second place, with a series of hauls, overtaking and counter-overtaking. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider came out on top and pulled away at the end to win with a margin of just over two seconds over his direct championship rival Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Turk, who has always been very strong on the Algarve track, gave the Spaniard a hard time, only to then have to settle for second position at the checkered flag. It was impossible for Bautista to close out the game in Race 1, but he still took a few points from the Yamaha rider, who preceded Jonathan Rea at the finish line.

Starting from pole position, the reinvigorated Northern Irishman faces this last part of the season as a Kawasaki rider with the desire to do well and, after having sealed the Superpole, he tried with all his strength to confirm the result in the race. However, he stopped in third position, closing the podium and demonstrating how the leading trio makes a difference over the long distance.

There was no shortage of surprises in this Race 1 and, if Alex Lowes took the lead only to then fall back to a fifth place finish, Garrett Gerloff showed great consistency which took him to the foot of the podium. The American from the Bonovo team is the best of the independents despite seeing his dream of the podium fade away, a good five seconds away. The American precedes the aforementioned Lowes, and Remy Gardner also pulls out his claws, scoring a good race which allows him to finish in sixth position.

The Australian from the GRT team finished Race 1 ahead of an equally surprising Michael van der Mark, who was not the best of the BMW drivers, but took seventh place after great battles until the checkered flag. Iker Lecuona is eighth and best of the Honda riders, while Andrea Locatelli and Xavi Vierge close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively.

Philipp Oettl remains outside the top ten group and finishes Race 1 in 11th position. The German from the Goeleven team remains ahead of Danilo Petrucci, who struggles in Portimao and does not go beyond the 12th place finish with the Barni team’s Ducati. Axel Bassani is also in difficulty, closing the group of Ducatisti in 13th place. The other official Panigale V4R is out: Michael Ruben Rinaldi runs into a technical problem and is forced to return to the pits before the checkered flag waves. 16th Lorenzo Baldassarri, 22nd Gabriele Ruiu.