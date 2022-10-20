The European season is over, the Superbike World Championship flies overseas for the third to last round of this 2022 championship, which will take place in the shadow of the Andes. San Juan Villicum is the scene of the tenth round of the world championship, which returns to the Argentine track for the second consecutive year after the interruption caused by the pandemic.

For the occasion, Pirelli focuses on soft solutions, which are certainly more congenial to the riders, given the layout of the track which is particularly demanding for the tires. San Juan is in fact very fast and the speeds reached exceed 300 km / h, especially on the main straight, which goes over one kilometer. A coefficient of difficulty is also the altitude, which is about 650 meters above sea level. Therefore it will be important to also take into account the temperature range and the sand that settles on the asphalt and that comes from the most desert areas with the wind.

Pirelli Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As for the front, the options brought by Pirelli are two, both in soft compounds: the riders will have at their disposal the standard SC1 and the development SC1 A0674 (SC1A), both compounds well known and used by the riders during the season. As for the rear, you can use two options, both of the range: the super soft SCX and the soft SC0. The SCQ is also back, which was not brought to Portimao, but which can be used in San Juan for qualifying and for the Superpole Race.

Giorgio Barbier, Director of Motorcycle Sport Activities, says: “The Argentine circuit is a very fast circuit but does not present any particular critical issues for the tires. The unknown factor is usually represented by the asphalt which, especially on the first day, is very dirty, both because of the sand deposited by the wind and because this is not a particularly used track during the year. This can cause initially more accentuated levels of wear and a lack of grip but usually, with the evolution of the track, over the weekend the situation improves a lot “.

“This of course provided that it does not rain or that there is no strong wind during the night, because in this case the track would reset to return to the initial conditions. Temperatures may vary between sessions due to the temperature range. due to the proximity to the mountains but they are always quite mild at this time of year. All of this considered, as we have also seen in the past, the softer solutions that guarantee maximum grip remain the most suitable for tackling San Juan Villicum “.