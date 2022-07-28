The Superbike World Championship is ready to face the sixth round of the season and this weekend is on stage at the Most circuit. The Czech track hosts the series derivatives for the second time in history and the data collected refer only to last year. However, one thing is certain: the track is very demanding for the tires, which is why Pirelli has decided to bring a particular allocation in view of this appointment.

This weekend’s choice goes a little against the usual trend, in fact the sole tire supplier has prepared for the difficulties that the Most round can entail. The route, harshly criticized last year for its lack of safety, has been the subject of works, with escape routes modified to be easier and safer. Rain was also thought of, so it was resurfaced in order to drain better. In these conditions, Pirelli is not caught unprepared and shows the options that the riders will have at their disposal.

As for the front, there will be all soft compounds, starting with the standard SC1. The well-known development SC1 A0674 and the development SC1 A0843 will also be made available, which this year was only used in Assen, before this weekend. As for the rear, on the other hand, two SC0 solutions will be available, one of the range and the other, the B0624, development. The latter, compared to the range option, stands out because it is composed of a compound that has a different structure.

The novelty of the weekend, in addition to the debut of the new SC0, is the absence of the SCQ. This, used in previous rounds for the Superpole and Superpole Race due to its structure, can be replaced by the SCX compound.

A less aggressive choice was also opted for the Supersport class, therefore the allocation of the intermediate class of the production derivatives includes the SC1 and SC2 at the front. As for the rear, on the other hand, you can choose between the softer SC0 and the SC1.

Giorgio Barbier, Director of Motorcycle Sports Activities, declares: “After the development activity carried out in Misano on the SCX rear end, in Most our efforts will focus on the SC0 which will be present in a new specification alongside the range one. This is the second year we are racing here, therefore, compared to last season, we have a series of recent data on which to base our choice of compounds ”.

“Of course, following the works carried out during the winter, some characteristics of the circuit may have undergone some changes but this is still a particularly demanding track for tires due to its layout and the new asphalt will likely be more aggressive. For all these reasons, we have decided to rely on solutions that are still soft but sufficiently robust to face the pitfalls. For the same reason, we decided not to bring the extrasoft SCQ but to let the SCX play the role of qualifying tire and, possibly, for the Superpole Race ”, he concludes.