Superbike is back in action this weekend, and it does so at the Autodrom Most, where the eighth round of the season will take place. The Czech track hosts the production derivatives for the third consecutive year and we arrive ready for what awaits. Also in this case, Pirelli is not taken by surprise and announces the allocation for this weekend’s appointment.

Due to the configuration of the track, the Autodromo di Most is undoubtedly demanding on the tyres, so Pirelli has chosen to take measures by bringing solutions that can best adapt to the conditions. In terms of tire commitment, the Czech track is very reminiscent of Phillip Island, and this, combined with data from past seasons, leads the sole tire supplier to make very specific choices.

In fact, Pirelli will rely on rear development solutions in medium compound, in particular the SC1 A1126 that the riders already know because they used it at Phillip Island both in the end of the 2022 season and in this year’s opening round. The novelty for this weekend is C0567, which represents a new evolution in terms of constant performance and structural robustness.

The riders will have a total of 61 tyres, divided into 27 on the front and 34 on the rear. As for the front, Pirelli relies on the two standard solutions, namely the medium SC1 and the hard SC2. Of both options, each driver has 8 tires available. As for the rear, there will be two development solutions, both in medium compound. The SC1 in specification C0567 is making its absolute debut in competition, it has the same compound as that of the A1126 but a different structure with the aim of improving performance and constant performance at high working-ranges both compared to the standard SC1 and compared to the A1126 specification.

The latter made its debut in 2022 at Mandalika and was then the most used solution at Phillip Island in both 2022 and 2023. Compared to the standard solution, the A1126 has a more robust structure also designed for high temperatures. It offers a good compromise between high performance and low wear. For Superpole and Superpole Race, the riders will be able to use the standard SC0 which, only for this occasion, will replace the usually used SCQ.

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Moto Racing Director, explains: “Although different from each other, Most and Phillip Island have some similarities which make them the two most demanding tracks on the calendar for tires and, in some way, they are each other’s testing ground in terms of tyres. In the last two years, the Most circuit has undergone modernization works that have made it safer and more modern, but it still remains a circuit with a classic and fast layout like the Phillip Island one, old-style circuits that always offer spectacular racing”.

“Given their particularity, it is better to focus on rear development solutions specifically designed to offer a more robust structure and greater performance consistency. It is therefore no coincidence that the reference solutions we bring to Most are the development SC1 A1126 for Superbike and the A1128 for Supersport, both of which have already been successfully used in the last two rounds held at Phillip Island. The new development SC1 C0567 has instead been designed to offer even better performance than the A1126 and, should it be confirmed, it could certainly become a valid option also for next year’s Australian round. The standard SC0 will be entrusted with the role of qualifying and Superpole Race tire which on the other tracks is typical of the SCQ”, concludes Barbier.