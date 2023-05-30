The Misano round has always marked the beginning of summer and the Superbike is ready to start its engines on the Romagna Riviera, but Pirelli too is not found unprepared. For the fifth round of the season, the sole tire supplier has decided to debut the new SCQ compound, an extra soft one designed with the aim of ensuring greater consistency over distance, ideal for the 10 laps of the Superpole Race.

In total, the World Superbike riders will have 96 tyres, 33 on the front and 36 on the rear. At Misano, most of the compounds chosen for the last round in Barcelona are confirmed, both front and rear. As for the front, we will see again the soft SC0 which made its debut at Montmelo and which guarantees a high level of grip. In addition, the medium SC1 and the hard SC2 will also be available.

As for the rear, the super soft standard SCX and the development SCX-A (specification B0800) are present in the allocation to carry on the comparison work between the two. The riders will also have the soft SC0 and the new extra soft SCQ (specification C004) available which will be ideal only for Superpole and the Superpole Race.

Giorgio Barbier states: “In the first rounds of the season, both in WorldSBK and WorldSSP, we concentrated our development activity on the front range, with the introduction of the soft SC0 for the premier class riders and with the comparison between standard and larger size in Supersport. This work will also continue at Misano but now it’s time to focus on the rears as well, in particular on the SCQ solution. The current extra soft in the range guarantees a very high performance peak and therefore perfectly fulfills its role as a qualifying tyre”.

“The objective we have given ourselves is to allow it to be used also in the Superpole Race, which in some cases already happens. With the new development solution we want to guarantee this tire a greater consistency of performance and therefore a higher mileage so as to make it a key choice for the 10 laps of the short race on all circuits. In WorldSSP300 we decided to introduce a new development set using the latest generation materials,” he concludes.