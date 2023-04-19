Back in action this weekend, the Superbike world championship lands in Assen, which will kick off the European season. On the historic Dutch track, the challenge between Alvaro Bautista and his rivals is renewed, who will try to slow down the race for the second world title in the premier class of production derivatives. To get the most out of it, the tires will be crucial as always, and Pirelli has unveiled the solutions it will bring to Holland.

Last year’s choices are confirmed at Assen, and the sole tire supplier will bring other choices to make comparisons and continue development. The Dutch round will also be important because the Supersport300 season begins here, the cadet class will have solutions this year that will begin to get the very young used to the Pirelli compounds.

As for the Superbike, the riders will have 29 front tires and 37 rear tires available, for a total of 66 tires divided into the different compounds. On the front, the standard solutions of 2023 are confirmed, i.e. the SC1 in medium compound and the SC2 in hard compound. The latter was the most used option last year as it offers greater resistance to wear and the demanding braking at Assen.

Looking at the rear compounds, Pirelli brings the standard super soft SCX and the SCX-A development rubber (in specification B0800), in order to have a comparison with the two options. Considering the temperatures at Assen, which can often be harsh, the riders will have a soft SC0 available. Furthermore, as usual, there will be the extra soft SCQ tyre, which will only be used in Superpole and the Superpole Race.

On the eve of the Assen round, Giorgio Barbier states: “With Assen the Championship comes alive: we arrive in Europe and the WorldSSP300 and Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup also get underway. Compared to 2022, in which it was always used in every race a set of front and rear SC1s, this year the 300 riders will start the season with the rear SC2 compound so as to deal with any problems, in terms of cold tearing, encountered in the first European spring races, typically colder especially in the sessions in the early morning. Since the SC2 is more protected than the SC1, this choice should be decisive”.

“We also plan to continue the season with the SC2 rear but, especially in the hotter races, we don’t rule out a possible return to the SC1 should the SC2 not generate an adequate level of grip. The work in WorldSBK and WorldSSP is instead focused on two direct comparisons. In Superbike we want to see between the standard SCX and the B0800 development SCX which will be more appreciated by the riders; in Supersport it is a comparison between sizes, the standard 120/70 and the 125/70 which is already used by the older brothers of WorldSBK. The goal, in the event of a positive response, is to have Supersport adopt the previous size of the premier class as well. As always, these checks will not end with Assen but will also continue in the following rounds in order to collect sufficient elements for an accurate evaluation”, concludes Barbier.