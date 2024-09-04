The summer break has come to an end, the Superbike World Championship is back in action this weekend on the Magny-Cours track, where the world challenge is renewed. It will be a crucial event, because we are in the final stages of this season that sees an intense fight. Pirelli will also be a protagonist, having announced the allocation of tires for the French weekend.

The sole tyre supplier in the world championship has decided to bring three new tyres to Magny-Cours: a front, a rear and a wet tyre. The weather will play a key role in the outcome of the weekend, which is why it is the ideal place to test a wet development tyre.

In total, the Superbike riders will have a total of 76 tires, 33 front and 34 rear. Each rider will have 8 units of the new development SC1 front in D0715 specification, which is added to 8 pieces of SC1 and 6 of SC2, both in the range. There will also be 8 pieces of the new development SCX rear in D0820 specification, which completes the options together with 8 SCX and 4 SC0, in addition to 4 SCQ intended only for qualifying and the Superpole Race.

There is no shortage of wet tyres for the weekend: for the rear, in addition to 8 units of standard SCR1, an equal number of development SCR1s will be available, in D0737 specification. Both of these options can be combined with the standard SCR1 front, available in 8 pieces for each driver. In the event of mixed track conditions, each driver will be able to count on 3 front tyres and the same number of Intermediate rear tyres.

The new developments among the dry tyres are represented by a front SC1, in D0715 specification, which features a new carcass, and a rear SCX, in D0820 specification, which differs from the standard version in the compound. In case of rain, in addition to the standard SCR1, the WorldSBK riders will also have a development version of the rear wet tyre, the D0737 specification, which features developments in both the structure and the compound.

Giorgio Barbier explains: “Magny-Cours marks the halfway point of the season, a key moment for us to evaluate the progress, in terms of development, made so far and to plan the work in the second part of the championship. The smooth asphalt of the Nevers circuit is particularly selective for the tyres, as it offers little grip and amplifies the small differences in performance between the various specifications, thus providing us with precious data”.

“The new D0820 rear development solution has been designed to offer greater resistance to wear, thus compensating for the consumption caused by spinning triggered by the poor grip of the asphalt, while still offering riders similar sensations to those they are used to with the standard SCX in terms of performance. The new front solution, on the other hand, continues to pursue the objective of improving the stability of the SC1 family. Magny-Cours is also the ideal track for testing wet tyres, since in case of rain the already poor grip of the surface is drastically reduced. The new D0737 specification of the rear SCR1 should guarantee greater stability in acceleration and more consistent performance over a wider range of use compared to the standard version”, concludes Barbier.