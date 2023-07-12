The Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit of Imola is back on the Superbike World Championship calendar after three seasons of absence. Three years later, many things have changed and Pirelli is certainly not unprepared. The sole tire supplier is ready to face the Santerno weekend with a different tire allocation compared to the previous round.

If in fact we had low temperatures in Donington, in Imola the heat will be the main protagonist. This is why Pirelli includes in the allocation the soft front SC0, which made its debut this year among the standard tyres, and the extra soft development SCQ in the C0004 specification, already seen in action at Misano and suitable for qualifying and the Superpole Race.

In total, the Superbike riders will have 69 tyres, 33 at the front and 36 at the rear. As for the front, Pirelli offers the complete range: you can choose between the soft SC0 (6 pieces per rider), the medium SC1 (8 pieces per rider) and the hard SC2 (8 pieces per rider). As for the rear, however, you will have the choice between the super soft standard SCX (8 pieces per rider) and the SCX-A development solution in B0800 specification (8 pieces per rider).

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Definitely high temperatures are expected during the weekend of the Imola round, however Pirelli is taking precautions in the event of a “cool” May: if it’s less hot, it will be possible to opt for the soft SC0 (5 pieces per rider). The riders will also have the extra soft SCQ in specification C0004 at their disposal to be used only during Superpole and in the Superpole Race.

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Moto Racing Director, declared: “We are returning to racing on a track that we know well and which has already hosted the Superbike World Championship on 17 occasions, the last one in 2019. Compared to the Donington round, the conditions will be very different: we expect much higher temperatures and a less aggressive asphalt and this is why the allocation for Imola includes the front SC0 and the new SCQ in specification C0004 that we saw in action at Misano. At the front we will therefore have the complete range, from the softer SC0 to the harder SC2, and we will be able to continue the work begun in Barcelona, ​​and then continued at Misano, of verifying the performance of the new front soft”.

“As regards the rear solutions, the comparison between the standard SCX and the development one in specification B0800 continues, while in qualifying and in the Superpole Race the new SCQ will be put to the test again, above all to understand its potential over the 10 laps of the race brief. The goal with this new SCQ, as he declared at the time, is to have a solution which, while maintaining remarkable peak performance, is able to easily cover the Superpole Race distance”, concludes Barbier.