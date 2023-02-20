The countdown has begun, we have now entered the week of the race. The first round of the 2023 World Superbike season is upon us, but before starting the action, the winter ends with the last test session, the official Dorna ones. The stage for the last tests is Phillip Island, where the inaugural round will take place this weekend, and Toprak Razgatlioglu, master of the first day of tests, will immediately raise his voice.

The Turk decided to start the Australian week on the right foot, going to the top of the times classification. The Yamaha rider stopped the clock at 1’30”674, which however is not enough to dominate unchallenged. In fact, Toprak is closely followed by the two Ducatis of the Aruba team, which are immediately ready to do battle.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi stopped just 0.00000000s from the Turkish rider, with an excellent second at the end of Day 1. Great start for the rider from Romagna, who managed to put the wheels of his Panigale V4R ahead of those of his teammate. In fact, Alvaro Bautista is “only” third and pays 134 thousandths of a second from the top. However, the reigning world champion showed himself to be in great shape despite a fall, fortunately without any consequences.

This first day of testing at Phillip Island was characterized by several red flags caused by crashes and the presence of geese on the track, however we had the opportunity to prove who is the best for now in terms of race pace: it is Alvaro Bautista who showed a scary, able to give a great gap to all opponents, so once again the Spaniard is the man to beat.

Behind the reigning champion we find Jonathan Rea, also the protagonist of a harmless crash and fourth at the end of the first day of testing on the Australian track. The Kawasaki rider appeared quite satisfied after the days of Jerez de la Frontera and Portimao, and in fact seems to have gotten closer to his rivals, with just over two tenths of a gap from the day’s leader Razgatlioglu.

Speaking of Yamaha, there are smiles in the blue garage, thanks to the excellent performance of Andrea Locatelli, who finishes in the top 5. The rider from Bergamo, after an opaque 2022 and stingy with satisfactions, can smile at the end of the first day of practice in Australia thanks to a fifth position that sees him delayed by just over three tenths from his teammate. There is also great enthusiasm at Ducati, specifically in the GoEleven team: Philipp Oettl grabs the sixth time trial and is the first of the independent riders on Day 1 at Phillip Island.

It follows Remy Gardner, on his first outing in Australia with a Superbike. On his home track, the rookie is at ease riding the Yamaha of the GRT team and closes the first day in seventh position. Behind him we find Garrett Gerloff, making his debut on the Phillip Island track with the BMW of the Bonovo team. The other rookie Dominique Aegerter and Michael van der Mark close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively.

The Hondas are struggling on this Australian Monday, with Iker Lecuona coming close to the top 10 but finishing in 11th time. His teammate Xavi Vierge instead does not go beyond the 18th time trial. An uphill start also for Danilo Petrucci, making his debut this year in the Superbike world championship and for the first time at Phillip Island since 2019. The Italian is 12th on the Barni team Ducati. Behind him we find his compatriot Axel Bassani, 14th with the Panigale V4R of the Motocorsa team. Between the two is Scott Redding with the official BMW. Lorenzo Baldassarri is also struggling, only 20th with the Yamaha of the GMT94 team.

Times Day 1 Phillip Island

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) 1’30″674

2. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.099

3. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.134

4. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.215

5. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +0.334

6. Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) +0.921