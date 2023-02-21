He’s the man to beat and he wants to prove it once again: Alvaro Bautista concludes the final winter tests by dominating the final day of testing at Phillip Island. The reigning champion wants to start from where he finished, therefore taking the lead and defining hierarchies. On Day 2 in Australia, the Ducati rider was unstoppable both on the flying lap and on the race pace.

Faster in both the morning and afternoon sessions, Bautista signs the reference in 1’30”272, becoming unassailable right from the first session. However, the first nine riders are enclosed in less than nine tenths, so a great battle is expected both on the edge of tenths and head-to-head. In fact, behind Alvaro we find a surprising Andrea Locatelli, who mocks the competition and moves into second position, just 72 thousandths behind the reigning Ducati champion.

The Yamaha rider fits between the Aruba pair, placing himself in front of Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The rider from Romagna closed the winter tests with the third fastest time, just over two tenths behind his teammate and leader of the day. However, it is a decidedly satisfied and motivated Rinaldi, who seems to have found himself after a difficult 2022.

The first Kawasaki in the timesheets is that of Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman is the protagonist of a second fall in two days, fortunately without any consequences, and moves into fourth position 444 thousandths from the leader. The six-time world champion bows to Bautista but gets behind Toprak Razgatlioglu, who after dominating Day 1 concludes the tests with the sixth fastest time.

Dominique Aegerter fits between the two contenders for the title (who will also reappear in 2023). The Swiss is one of the great surprises of this winter but above all of this second day of testing. The Yamaha GRT rider grabs the fifth fastest time and is the best independent, also putting himself in front of Iwata’s spearhead, Razgatlioglu.

Philipp Oettl also shines, and seems to have found the right direction and on the GoEleven team Ducati he flies, going on to conquer the top 10 for the second consecutive day. The German is in fact seventh, just over half a second behind his brand mate Bautista. Behind him we find Iker Lecuona, first of the Honda riders and more in trouble than his rivals. The Spaniard is eighth and precedes Remy Gardner and Axel Bassani, who complete the group of top ten in ninth and tenth position respectively.

At the edge of the top 10 is Danilo Petrucci, 11th and protagonist together with the Motocorsa rider of a frightening moment. While the Barni team rider was doing his race simulation, he was rear-ended by Bassani himself. The impact threw Petrux off the bike, who complained of pain in his pelvis and then went to the medical center for further checks. However, fractures should be avoided.

If Ducati and Yamaha shine, BMW struggles incredibly. The first of the M1000RR-Rs is that of Michael van der Mark, only 12th, more than a second off the pace. The Dutchman leads the BMW group formed by Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding, 13th and 14th respectively, while Loris Baz does not go beyond the 16th time. Among them is Alex Lowes, very late compared to the summit and also to his teammate. Lorenzo Baldassarri is also struggling, who is still familiarizing himself with the Superbike and is 18th behind Xavi Vierge.

Times Day 2 Phillip Island

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’30″272

2. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +0.072

3. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.229

4. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.444

5. Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +0.467

6. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) +0.485