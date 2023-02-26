Phillip Island is the land of conquest of Alvaro Bautista, who after winning Race 1, also imposes himself in the Superpole Race, going on to sign the 34th success in his career. Mind-boggling numbers for the reigning world champion, who until now has taken full loot and dominated unchallenged in all conditions.

With the sun shining again on the Australian track, the Ducati rider immediately took the lead, going over to the checkered flag with almost two and a half seconds on the first of his pursuers. In second position is a brilliant Michael Ruben Rinaldi, author of a solid performance that gives Ducati the first one-two of the season. The rider from Romagna is in great shape and with incredible speed, which allows him to redeem himself after the disappointment of Race 1 and be alone behind his unbeatable teammate.

Toprak Razgatlioglu completes the podium, who with third place takes the best possible position. The Turkish rider is unable to contain the two Panigale V4Rs of the Aruba team, so he is content to remain in third place, just over three seconds behind the winner. The Yamaha rider grabbed the last step of the podium in the final stages by overtaking an extremely fit Alex Lowes who was fighting for the leading positions, but was then fourth.

After the fourth place in Race 1, Andrea Locatelli confirmed his ability to remain consistently in the tussle for the top positions and concluded the Superpole Race with fifth place, just under four seconds behind the ruler of the Australian morning. Another confirmation is represented by Philipp Oettl, who after yesterday’s splendid qualifying was unable to capitalize on Race 1. But he returned to show his effectiveness in the opening race on Sunday, finishing in fifth position and as the best independent.

The GoEleven team rider also managed to keep up with Jonathan Rea, who instead struggled to keep up with the pace and didn’t go beyond the final seventh place. The Kawasaki rider was never able to make up ground after having a misunderstanding with Dominique Aegerter at the start, running wide to avoid hitting the Swiss. But the six-time world champion, who finished in ninth place, passes under the checkered flag in seventh position thanks to the GRT disaster.

In fact, the Yamaha satellite team’s Sunday didn’t start off on the right foot, with the two riders battling it out in the top ten positions. Aegerter continues to show great potential and goes as far as to threaten the fifth position, but when he is seventh he is hit by an innocent Remy Gardner, who from his eighth place is the protagonist of a highside that takes him off the track and also involves his teammate team. Race over for the GRT duo, which however allows Rea to climb two positions.

Iker Lecuona is also struggling in this first Superpole Race of the season, in fact he doesn’t go beyond the eighth final position, ahead of Axel Bassani, ninth, and Michael van der Mark, tenth. Stay on the edge of the top 10 Danilo Petrucci, who pays 13 seconds behind the winner and finishes 11th. Behind him we find the other Honda of Xavi Vierge and the BMW of Loris Baz. Scott Redding, with the other factory M1000RR-R is only 14th. Lorenzo Baldassarri struggles a lot, who at his debut with Yamaha is only 16th behind Garrett Gerloff, who sinks to 15th position with BMW.