A dominated season could not fail to end with another success: Alvaro Bautista ends his perfect 2022 with a new triumph, the 16th of the year. Author of a solid weekend in which he also took the Constructors’ and Teams title to Ducati after 11 years, the reigning world champion prevails after leading and resisting pressure from Jonathan Rea, who has to settle for second place .

It was an immediate tussle at the start, with Bautista who, starting from pole position, kept the lead closely followed by Rea and an excellent Scott Redding, author of a great starting point that brought him into the fight for the podium. Soon, however, the trio that gave us a show fighting for the title was formed again throughout the season: Bautista was hunted down by the Kawasaki rider and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who started off less well than his opponents and was forced to recover a few positions to return immediately under the its rivals.

However, the Yamaha rider’s difficulties soon emerged and he was overtaken by Alex Lowes, who was in great form during the last weekend of the year. The Briton confirms how effective the Kawasaki is on the Australian track and, despite paying almost four seconds at the finish line, completes the podium behind Bautista and Rea. In fact, these two make the difference for the entire duration of the race: the only ones lapping at low 32, they fight for victory, the last of the year, until the checkered flag interrupts the duel.

An accident between Eugene Laverty and Xavi Fores at Turn 1 forced the marshals to display the red flag, ending the season early. The Irishman’s career ended at the medical centre, as he played his last race here before retiring. With four laps to go, therefore, 2022 ends, which bears the signature of Alvaro Bautista, the great ruler, followed by the Kawasaki duo formed by Rea and Lowes. Toprak Razgatlioglu remains off the podium, forced to watch his rivals from below after a race in which he tried to snatch third place from the British Kawasaki rider.

The Turk precedes his teammate Andrea Locatelli, protagonist of a difficult season which however ends with a fifth position at the end of the Phillip Island round. Scott Redding is also the author of a good flash, very combative in the early stages in which he fights for the podium, but sixth at the finish line. The Briton tries to end his first season in BMW as a protagonist, but settles for the top 6 ahead of his former teammate.

After a decidedly complicated weekend also due to the rain which affected him in a major way, Michael Ruben Rinaldi manages to run a good Race 2, in which he moves into the top 10 and passes under the checkered flag in seventh position. The rider from Romagna precedes his brand mate Philipp Oettl, eighth with the Panigale V4R of the Goeleven team and best of the independent riders. Rounding out the group of top ten are Tetsuta Nagashima, ninth and author of a solid race in his debut weekend, and Loris Baz, tenth.

Stay out of the top 10 Axel Bassani, more difficult in this Race 2 and 11th at the finish line. The season finale of Garrett Gerloff and Xavi Vierge is decidedly more disappointing. The American ended his adventure with the GRT team early, ending up in the gravel at Turn 2 on the first lap, after a contact with Xavi Vierge. Sunday afternoon to forget for the Spaniard, who resumed the track but was then forced to retire, ending his debut season without seeing the finish line.