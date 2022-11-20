The crazy weather at Phillip Island also became the protagonist of the Australian Sunday morning, postponing the start of the Superpole Race due to the rain. However, the ten laps of the sprint race were run in the dry, with the sun drying out the track allowing Alvaro Bautista to demonstrate that the decision to mount slick tires right away was a winning one. In fact, the reigning world champion won ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea.

The first corners were a little hectic, with patches of wet still very decisive and position exchanges that made the battles difficult. The Ducati rider himself was involved in one of these, and despite starting from pole position, he ended up in the rear. However, Bautista did not lose heart and achieved a great comeback from 16th position to then cross the finish line in front of everyone, with a good 3 seconds advantage over Razgatlioglu. Lap after lap, the Spaniard got rid of his rivals, also favored by the slick tires which allowed him to lap at least 3 seconds faster than all the others.

While Bautista was rebuilding his race looking for a comeback, the fight for the first position was taking place in the leading positions. The protagonists were the two Yamaha riders, the Kawasaki riders and Michael van der Mark. The BMW driver soon came out of the tussle because he returned to the pits, only to succeed very late, concluding the race only in 21st position. Gradually, Andrea Locatelli also lost ground, second on the first lap, and Alex Lowes, who even managed to take the lead in the first few laps.

Soon the fight turned into a duel, with Jonathan Rea ahead of everyone, being hunted down by Toprak Razgatlioglu. The two spent much of the race battling for the lead and putting a gap between themselves and Lowes, now firmly in third. It almost seemed made for the Turkish rider, who had overtaken the Kawasaki rider to try and go on to win. But the two hadn’t considered the furious comeback by Bautista, who with three laps to go arrived like a rocket on the heels of the two. The reigning champion then launched his attack on the last lap, demonstrating a much higher speed with dry tires, unlike the two rivals who were using intermediate and wet tyres.

Thus, Bautista moved from 16th place to the place of honor, also accumulating an important advantage over Razgatlioglu, second in the final ahead of Rea, who thus climbed to the third step of the podium. The Northern Irishman preceded his teammate Alex Lowes, fourth ahead of Andrea Locatelli, who after battling for the podium in the early stages of the race finished in fifth position. The sprint race of Scott Redding was excellent, as he passed under the checkered flag in sixth position, even though the Yamaha rider from Bergamo got 0.000.

Behind him we find Garrett Gerloff, seventh and best of the independent riders, followed by Xavi Vierge, eighth. They closed the top 10 Xavi Fores and Loris Baz, ninth and tenth respectively. Michael Ruben Rinaldi crashed, came back to change the tires, but ended up at the bottom of the group. The Romagna rider of the Aruba factory team did not go beyond 22nd place in a decidedly complicated Superpole Race.