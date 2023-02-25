The traffic lights go out, the 2023 World Superbike season officially begins and one of the great protagonists could not be missing: the rain. Expected since Friday, it crashed on the Phillip Island circuit conditioning the first heat of the year. However, the one who seems not to have worried too much is Alvaro Bautista, who is starting 2023 just as he had finished 2022: by winning.

The reigning world champion is the author of a great showdown in the wet and imposes himself, confirming how much this Panigale V4R has improved despite being incredibly competitive already. There was none for anyone and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider went on to win Race 1 with more than three seconds of advantage over Jonathan Rea.

It’s a stoic Kawasaki rider who crosses the finish line in second place, not only does he battle an incredibly fast Ducati, but he’s also battling a ZX-10RR that isn’t at its full potential and a gearbox issue affects him for all the 22 laps. However, he can celebrate the start of the season with a second place and once again breaks a record: with his 378 starts, he surpasses Troy Corser.

The rain seemed to have changed the cards on the table, yet the trio of wonders that dominated the season last year is once again on the podium: in fact, in third position is Toprak Razgatlioglu, author of the Superpole in the Australian morning, but six seconds to the checkered flag. The first three therefore immediately re-established the hierarchies despite the adverse conditions and confirmed themselves as the most consistent.

Once again, we find three different brands in the first three positions, but the “first of the others” is Andrea Locatelli, who finishes Race 1 in fourth position. The Yamaha rider pays a gap from the leader of no less than 16 seconds and over 10 from his teammate, but the conditions were really complicated. These situations once again seem to exalt the driving of Axel Bassani, who after a winter of suffering starts the season with an excellent fifth position. The Motocorsa team rider is the best of the independents, surprisingly.

Behind Axel Bassani we find Iker Lecuona, sixth and first of the Honda riders. The Spaniard had passed under the finish line in seventh position, after a tough duel in the final with Danilo Petrucci, who had won. However, Race Direction put the episode under investigation, deciding to remove a position from team rookie Barni. Lecuona is therefore sixth ahead of Petrux, seventh.

Honda’s start to the season seems to be good, with both factory riders in the top 10: Xavi Vierge is in fact eighth and precedes the two BMWs of Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff. The Briton is ninth with the M1000RR-R, the only factory one to finish, because Michael van der Mark crashed at Turn 9 on the first lap. Rounding out the top ten group is Gerloff, in his first race with BMW.

After the flicker of Superpole, in which he came close to the front row, Philipp Oettl can’t go beyond the 11th place finish. The GoEleven team rider struggles in the race with the wet and remains on the edge of the top 10, ahead of the two GRT team rookies: Remy Gardner crosses the finish line in 12th position on his home track ahead of Dominique Aegerter, splendid in qualifying with a excellent front row but only 13th at the checkered flag.

On the other hand, Michael Ruben Rinaldi sinks, who in the wet is unable to have feeling and starts his season in the rear. Only 14th place arrives for the rider from Romagna, ahead of Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado, 15th and 16th respectively. Even more delayed Lorenzo Baldassarri, who does not go beyond 17th position on his Superbike debut. Tom Sykes and Alex Lowes did not see the checkered flag, the latter crashed and went to the medical center for tests.