A subdued debut, but then a newfound smile: this is Danilo Petrucci’s journey in the Superbike world championship, where he made his debut this year with the Barni team. The rider from Terni and the Ducati satellite team had started their journey together not in the best of ways, but the steps forward made and the results obtained so far have led both the rider and Barni to renew mutual trust and Petrux he will also be in the team in 2024.

A single striker formation (at the moment) announced by Marco Barnabò’s team, who made Petrucci’s renewal official through a post that appeared early in the morning on social media. Danilo, who made his debut this year with the production derivatives after years of MotoGP, a MotoAmerica season and an experience in the Dakar, is the most versatile rider on the grid, who initially struggled to adapt to the four-cylinder.

However, from Donington things changed: a first podium represented an injection of confidence for the rider from Terni, who from there showed ever greater confidence in his potential and in his vehicle. The feeling that was gradually established led Petrucci to collect satisfactory results and, if initially the idea was to return to the Dakar, today comes the announcement that he will remain in the Superbike World Championship also for 2024.

“If possible, I am even happier than last year, when we signed the first contract with Barni for the Superbike,” says Danilo Petrucci. “On both sides there was the will to continue and I am convinced that next year, with a whole year more experience, we can do even better”.

Marco Barnabò, Barni team manager, echoes him: “I am very happy with the renewed agreement. When we started the adventure with Danilo I already had the idea of ​​doing a journey with him. I want to thank the rider who has faith in us, the guys in the team who are working great, Ducati and all the sponsors who decided to support us to ensure that Danilo could remain with us again.”