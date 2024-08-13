Danilo Petrucci and Barni Ducati, the marriage continues. The Italian team that races with the Ducati Panigale V4 in the Superbike World Championship announced today that it has extended its contract with the rider from Terni by one year.

Petrucci, therefore, will remain with Barni also next season, the third together. Let us remember that the former Ducati MotoGP rider returned to the production-derived series in 2023 with Barni, scoring 7 podiums in the first two seasons.

“This is the team where I was before going to MotoGP and the one with which I returned to a world championship after Dakar and MotoAmerica. In short, here I feel at home and the renewal was what I wanted,” Petrucci said after the announcement of his renewal.

“Barni, his family and his team give everything they have to have a competitive bike. I’m not very young anymore, but I still feel good and, as long as I’m fit, I have no intention of staying home. Barni and I want to get some more satisfaction together, this year and next year too.”

Danilo Petrucci, Barni Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Barnabò, team principal of Barni Racing, added: “The renewal with Danilo has always been our priority. We know his value well and we have great faith in his qualities. I am very happy to be able to continue racing with him next season too”.

“Together we are on a path that has already brought us great results, like during the weekend just ended in Portimao. Our goal is to win the Independent Teams title in 2024 and 2025, and to step on the top step of the podium in a WorldSBK race.”

“I thank Danilo for the trust and esteem he shows towards the team and all the sponsors who follow us and who wanted this renewal with us. Together with Spark we have a project to make the team grow: also thanks to his contribution we are working to field a second bike in Superbike. This has always been our goal, and we would like to add another rider to Danilo”.

Not only Petrucci, because Barni seems to have very important projects for the next season. The goal is to field 2 bikes, two Panigale V4 R, starting from 2025. For now it is an idea and a project in the process of being implemented, but it seems that it could become reality and definition in the next few weeks in view of the new year.