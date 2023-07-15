After more than ten years, Danilo Petrucci is back racing at Imola, and this time he did it on the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Barni team, with which he conquered the sixth position in Race 1 of the seventh round of the Superbike World Championship. The rider from Terni is the best of the independents on Saturday in Imola, characterized by very high temperatures and the consequent difficulty in managing a physical race.

“Incredibly hot, I don’t remember such high temperatures”, Petrucci recounts at the end of Race 1. “After half the race it was very hard to keep going. The conditions were really extreme. It was really hot, the track was very hot and slippery. I don’t know how we will do tomorrow with two races. It was very hot today, but I think the asphalt also reached 60°, it’s very old. I don’t know why, but for everyone today it seemed that there were even more degrees. After the checkered flag, on the return lap it was impossible to touch the bike, the tank… I don’t know. Then this track is very physical, there is never a point where you can rest, the asphalt was slippery and it was difficult to handle the bike, so it became a very physical race”, explains rider Barni.

Furthermore, Saturday didn’t start in the best way, a few too many problems during the morning conditioned his race, which however he managed to bring home with a good result: “At the beginning I had to gain several positions, because this morning we had a problem in FP3 and I was only able to do two laps in qualifying. I had an engine problem, but I’m not sure. Unfortunately when you have a problem like this you have to stop and change everything. But in the race I managed to recover a few positions at the start, my pace wasn’t bad after a few laps. I still have some traction problems, I was braking hard but the front was starting to overheat and it stuck when cornering. I couldn’t keep up with Rinaldi, but being the best independent is always good.”

“We are always around the top 5, in Donington we had a really good pace”, continues Petrucci referring to the podium two weeks ago in Great Britain. “Maybe with these temperatures it’s a little harder for me, because I think I overheated the front by braking so hard. It’s difficult for us to keep the temperatures down, but I’m happy. Maybe it doesn’t look like it from the outside but it’s because I’m tired (laughs)”.

That of Petrux at Imola it was not a real debut, he had already raced here in 2011. The situation however is completely different: “I didn’t remember the track very well because I hadn’t raced there since 2011. At that time my Ducati had two cylinders, it was another era! With this bike, the track is very nice, but we are at the limit. Especially the last chicane is not a point that people like very much, it’s quite dangerous, if a bike falls it crosses the track. The same thing happens at Rivazza. Then there are some holes. The track is very nice, but maybe something needs to be fixed. I’ll be happier with fewer degrees.”

Another difficulty that was added at Imola is the cut in engine revs imposed on Ducati. Not only Bautista, all the riders who race with the Panigale V4R have paid the price: “Yes, I heard them. In the end we have 500 rpm less since the beginning of the season. The problem is the gearbox, we use a different one, but for me this is not the right way to balance the performance. It’s not fair to take away the engine revs from us too, because in the end it’s only Bautista who makes the difference. I don’t know, it’s a fight, because it’s not even fair that I have 30 kg more than Alvaro. But like it’s not my fault, it’s not even his fault, it’s like that. I think he can gain 2 kg and I lose 3, but it doesn’t change much. We would need to balance the weights of the bike, because in the end Alvaro is still the fastest on the straight, so I don’t know if this regulation is right for everyone”.

“It doesn’t make much difference to him, making a more stable weight for everyone would be more difficult for him, because he would have to move more kilos on the bike. It would change little for me because my bike can’t take more kilos, you can’t go lower. I’m not even in a position to say anything, because me, Baz and Redding are the heaviest. For us it’s harder in acceleration, in terms of tire wear… for me, hot weather means more pressure on the tyres. So I’m starting to have a poor feeling at the front, but we’re riding 900rpm less than the street bike. I don’t know if it’s good, I also understand that Kawasaki can’t use the extra engine revs, but at this point I’d like to understand how this algorithm works! Perhaps clearer rules would be good for everyone”, concludes Petrucci.