A lot of fatigue and discouragement in a more than complicated first part of the season, but Danilo Petrucci found his revenge in Donington. The Barni team rider held out by continuing to work hard and in Race 2 he reaped the rewards: on a busy Sunday afternoon, he managed to find the leap that allowed him to score his first podium in Superbike, a third place in the shoulders of Alvaro Bautista, winner, and Toprak Razgatlioglu, second.

On a track historically not favorable to the Ducatis, both the reigning champion and the rider from Terni debunked this myth. Furthermore, for Petrucci, the approach with Donington was positive, but cautious. In fact, he hadn’t raced on this track for more than ten years, and this weekend he effectively made his debut: the first time with the Superbike, with these tires and with a category that he is slowly getting to know. However, he seems to have adapted so well that he achieved his best result in the championship.

“This track was almost new to me, but I remembered it was beautiful,” says Petrucci on a Sunday afternoon in Donington. “It’s old-fashioned, a bit like last year when I was racing in MotoAmerica. I really like these tracks like this. I honestly didn’t think I was that strong, especially at the end, but when I passed Gerloff it was weird. I was very fast in some places, but in others I was slow. I had ups and downs, but I smelled blood in front of me, when there were 7 laps to go and I saw two riders in front of me and I thought ‘I have to try’. I was quite fast at the top of the track.”

The podium at Donington comes after the great disappointment at Misano, where he collected two retirements and a seventh position. However, it is known that after difficulties the sun always comes out, so Petrucci found his good weather in a cloudy and drizzly Great Britain (at least on Saturday): “I’m very happy because everything went badly at Misano. Perhaps the potential was that of the podium, here yesterday we put in a solid performance, although I’m always scared of the Superpole Race, I’m not used to it. Lots of starts, lots of first laps…but in the end it’s the same for everyone. I certainly struggle a lot with the new tyre, I pick up the pace lap after lap and I was able to lap in 26 at the end of the race”.

“I’m very happy because at the beginning of this year, even after the first two races, I was saying that I didn’t know if I had made the right choice to come to this championship”, reveals Petrux talking about how complicated his Superbike debut had been . “New challenge, you have to learn new tracks, new tyres, new rivals… I left MotoGP in 2021 and I told myself I would do like elephants who go to die alone… I would have gone to isolate myself in the Dakar, but then I did the Superbike and realized I’m still good with motorcycles! Seriously, I’m happy for my team, they have struggled in the past and I remember in 2011 when I was racing with Barni, the team was good, Marco Barnabò is passionate and deserves the best. So this result is for him and for the team, I’m very happy.”

The Barni team’s last podium dates back to the 2018 Argentina round, and since then it has struggled to find the desired results. Race 2 at Donington however made Barnabò’s team dream and also Danilo Petrucci, proud of what he collected on the English Sunday: “The last lap was scary. I knew I had good pace, but in the end I thought we’d made it, even if I’m still not very satisfied. I came here to win at least one race, because when I decided to go back to a world championship, I could be one of those who had won everywhere.”

“But then reality was hard to deal with…it’s no secret that I had thought about going back to the Dakar or to the USA. Because I like racing, but I like being in front… I have a mission: I want to win a race. At the moment it is almost impossible with Alvaro Bautista, because he is at another level, but at least we have taken a first step and this is good,” explains Petrucci.

The result obtained today by the Terni is the mirror of a championship that is considered to be of a lower level than the MotoGP, but which in reality presents many difficulties. Petrucci explains it well: “MotoGP is the pinnacle of racing, but you have to be in Superbike to understand that these riders are like the first riders in MotoGP. Toprak is young, but all the other riders are and are hungry to be in front. They want to beat you because you are a rider who has won the MotoGP, you have experience… they are hungry. So it’s quite tough, I’m not afraid to say I thought it was easier to come here in Superbike. I had won in MotoGP and I’ve been on the podium many times, but in the end it’s very tough. I still lack what I want.”

Therefore, the bearer Barni is not satisfied. The podium is an excellent result, a satisfaction after so much effort, but that’s not enough. Petrucci wants to win and believes that the road to succeeding can start right here: “I didn’t expect anything from this race. At Misano I was quite surprised by the performances. But here I didn’t expect this result, because everyone said that Donington wasn’t a good track for Ducati, but I felt really good right from the first session. I remembered that this track was very nice, when I went back I confirmed it…old school, fluid. I struggle in the last part, because in the hairpin it’s tough to move so many kilos for me, but that part is very beautiful”.

In the last year and a half, the rider from Terni has raced in the Dakar, in MotoAmerica and returned to MotoGP. The last race was at Le Mans with Enea Bastianini’s factory Ducati, before returning to his commitment this year. In all the categories in which he has taken part, he has won at least one race, now the last piece is missing. But if after Le Mans it seemed that Petrucci was tired of fighting without reaping fruit, the podium at Donington galvanizes him: “I want to be one of the riders who has won at least one race in Superbike and one in MotoGP. So it’s tough, because maybe I have to wait for Alvaro to leave to win a race (laughs, ed). But maybe also Toprak, Rea and others…but I want to realize my dream of winning here. Then we’ll see, if I realize it will be good for the championship, I’ll stay here”.