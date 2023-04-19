In 2023 he began a new adventure, embracing a project as difficult as it is exciting: Danilo Petrucci has been a Superbike rider since this season, in which he races in the world championship with the Barni team. The rider from Terni has already archived the first two rounds of the season and is ready to dive into what will be the start of the European leg of the championship. In fact, the season in the old continent starts from Assen this weekend, where Petrux aims to change the course of a debut that started uphill.

Danilo has in fact chosen to embark on this new path with a very clear goal: to win and make history. In fact, Petrucci will only need one success to become the only rider in history to have won in MotoGP, in MotoAmerica, in the Dakar (motorcycle) and in Superbike. It has been a goal for the rider from Terni since he began the first negotiations with Ducati, which from the United States wanted to bring him back to the world stage.

“I was still in the USA to compete in the last races of the season (MotoAmerica, ed)”, revealed Petrucci in an interview granted to the official website worldsbk.com. “We were in talks with Ducati and Barni about embarking on the Superbike route and I started looking on Google which riders had won both in MotoGP and in SBK. There were all big names, I thought I could be one of them because I also have the victory of a stage of the Dakar in my palmarès. I may be the only one who can achieve this feat of winning everywhere.”

“I would like to go to a factory team to see if I can win the championship. I can’t withdraw without trying! I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it, but I have to try, I have to end my career thinking I’ve given everything. This year is important to understand if I can succeed next year”, continued the Barni rider.

Danilo Petrucci, Barni Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In any case, it won’t be an easy undertaking for the rider from Terni, who has returned to the factory-derived paddock not without difficulty: “My adaptation is going quite well. Surely the Superbike world championship is a big challenge for me, because everything is new, even if I have a lot of experience. The format is particular, we have three races and one of them, the Superpole Race, is very short with only 10 laps. The fit to the Pirelli tires is really good, but I have to understand them. I still have to learn a lot. Last but not least, the level of the riders here is very high indeed. There are many challenges. I thought it was difficult, but I had no idea how much!”.

However, Petrucci had some complicated challenges, always coming out with his head held high: “My career has been pretty crazy. I won here in what was then Stock1000 and this allowed me to move up to MotoGP, where I managed to win a couple of races. I left MotoGP thinking that I would go to the Dakar Rally and that I would never go back to a world championship. I won one stage, which was completely unexpected, and then moved on to MotoAmerica, where I almost won the championship. I won many races and then the opportunity with Barni arose again. I said: ‘I’m still young, I can’t leave my career without trying the Superbike world championship!’”.

As said by the same Petrux, the Superbike world championship is not a totally foreign environment. In addition to his time in Stock1000, he also raced as a wild card in Stock600: “I’m very happy to be back in the World Superbike paddock, because that’s where it all started. The first time I entered this paddock was in 2007 and it was nice to be back. I was a wild card in STK600, I remember very well the first time I won in STK600 in Valencia in 2009. Then I switched to STK1000 with Team Pedercini and Kawasaki. It was really a big leap. 2011 was certainly one of the best years for me with Barni. I managed to win my first race at Silverstone. It was great to win at Imola and I’m really happy to be back in the Superbike scene this year. I have really good memories.”