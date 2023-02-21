Danilo Petrucci’s Superbike adventure began…with a bang. Yes, because during the second and final day of testing at Phillip Island, the Barni team rider was involved in an accident with Axel Bassani. Great scare for both, but the worst was certainly the Terni, who complains of pain in the pelvis and went to the medical center for in-depth checks.

The first tests did not reveal any fractures and this makes both Petrux and the team breathe a sigh of relief, ready to face their first race weekend together. In any case, it is a very calm Danilo Petrucci who recounts the episode: “I was doing a race simulation which I am also satisfied with, I must say. But unfortunately at Turn 4 Bassani rear-ended me and I hurt my pelvis a bit. I hope it’s nothing serious and it doesn’t bother me too much at the weekend. But I gave it a good hit. He was behind me for two laps, I was on lap 16 of my simulation. I felt that he was behind me, but at one point I felt that he was too close and I found myself in the air ”.

Petrux doesn’t rail against Bassani, on the contrary. He understands the exuberance given by his young age but hopes that such episodes will never happen again: “I didn’t say anything to Bassani, also because at the beginning I was out of breath so I couldn’t speak. But it happens. The problem is that it broke my swingarm, in fact they are looking for a welder to put it back and do it again. Too bad, these are things that shouldn’t happen in tests. But he is young and he is a good boy, but I hope it doesn’t happen again ”.

Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The misunderstanding between the two was immediately cleared up, with Axel Bassani apologizing as soon as the accident occurred. “Unfortunately I took Danilo down, even if I didn’t want to. We were shooting together, we were close. It shouldn’t happen during testing but unfortunately it did. I certainly didn’t try to do it and there was no intention, quite the contrary. But I tried to pass him because I was a little faster at that point, but when I came alongside him he let go of the brakes a little and we never got into it again”.

A bittersweet day therefore for the rookie, who despite the accident feels he has found a direction to take in order to take steps forward: “The tests went quite well, I’m happy with today. Unfortunately yesterday, I’m also thinking of Portimao, I wasn’t able to give the right information to the team, so we weren’t able to find anything I liked. Then yesterday evening we explained ourselves a bit, we understood the direction to take and today everything worked a little better”.

“In the morning we had found a solution that I liked and in fact I had a pace that surprised me. At first I was with Rinaldi, but we weren’t going very fast, then I found myself alone and I really had excellent pace. It takes some time to understand these tyres, I have to try to ride differently. I am committed to change, to understand how others do. I followed Bautista on the track, who drives exceptionally well. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such a driver drive, with this confidence. He has a nice bike, but he makes the most of his characteristics and it’s really nice to see him ride ”.