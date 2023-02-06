The starting grid of the Superbike world championship is taking more and more shape and, just under a month from the start of the season, the last team is also announcing its line-up, which thus completes the line-up for 2023. We are talking about the Pedercini team , who will entrust the Kawasaki ZX-10RR to Isaac Vinales.

Lucio Pedercini’s team, which joins the Vinales family this year, will count on the Spaniard’s support for the entire duration of the championship, thus continuing the relationship that had already begun in 2022, when Isaac had competed in a few races in the world championship.

The team will make its debut starting from the Assen round, the third of the season, and will compete only in the European rounds. The TPR and Vinales Racing team thus enter the race, however the experience is not lacking for either the team or the rider, who in addition to the three races held in Superbike in 2022 has accumulated 37 starts in Supersport, with a third place as his best result.

Lucio Pedercini, team principal of the team of the same name, says: “I am happy to confirm that Isaac will return to the team with us for the 2023 season. We have already worked together at Estoril last year, so we know each other a little. We are working hard behind the scenes and I am confident that the new team line-up will be able to deliver good results – in any case we will do our best. We will update in the coming weeks with more information on the tests, but we will be ready for Assen!”

Isaac Vinales declares: “I am very happy to be able to race with TPR by Viñales Racing in 2023. I am happy to be back in the World Superbike paddock and I am working hard to give 100% and hope for the good results that will surely come. I want to thank Lucio, Angel and the sponsors for trusting me”.