One era ends, another begins. 2024 is a year of big changes for World Superbike, which sees a reshuffled grid. The rider market has held sway throughout the season and, on the eve of 2024 (the new year’s tests start tomorrow), here’s another news: Michael Ruben Rinaldi will race with the Motocorsa team. The Romagna native takes off his role as official Aruba representative to join Lorenzo Mauri’s team, where he will begin a new stage.

Rinaldi embraces the Motocorsa team’s project while remaining in the Ducati orbit. In fact, he will have a Panigale V4R at his disposal, which he knows inside out having also won Race 1 in Aragon this year. The rider from Sant’Arcangelo di Romagna boasts great experience in series derivatives, in particular with Ducati, therefore the contribution he will give to the Motocorsa team will be fundamental.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi thus takes over the baton from Axel Bassani, who will instead replace Jonathan Rea in Kawasaki. Less pressure, less frantic search for results and a more familiar environment: we start again from Motocorsa to find that Rinaldi who had shown enormous talent and who can still say a lot in the series derivatives.

The new adventure begins tomorrow, when Rinaldi will get aboard the Motocorsa team’s four-cylinder for the 2024 pre-season tests which will be held in Jerez de la Frontera. Many dreams, goals and ambitions of a multiple winner of Superbike races who takes up the baton of Axel Bassani, best independent rider of 2023 with these colors: “2024 starts today! A new team, new people and one great goal …that’s why Motocorsa is the right choice”, says Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

“It would be complex and undoubtedly reductive to explain in so few lines all the reasons why Motocorsa and I chose each other and decided together to undertake this great challenge for the 2024 season. I would therefore like to use just two words: passion and ambition. Key words that have been, since the first meeting with Lorenzo Mauri, the essence of a clear message that he wanted to convey to me, wanting me at the center of a solid and competitive project to stay and aim, with a free mind, even higher”, continues the driver .

Big goals and a lot of work to achieve them, Rinaldi is enthusiastic about starting again from Motocorsa: “He has a vision that fits perfectly with what I’m looking for… a team that has the same passion for this sport as me, the ambition, the desire and the spirit of sacrifice needed to achieve great results. For this reason I am very happy and can’t wait to start working with the team to create an excellent base on a technical level and a positive environment inside the garage that can be productive and stimulating. I want to thank Lorenzo Mauri and the Motocorsa Team, Vittorino Mesaroli and Mesaroli Spa, Ducati and all the sponsors who made this project possible.”