The 2023 season has just begun and immediately presents itself full of confirmations, but also of novelties. It wasn’t a surprise that Imola was back on the calendar and today comes the official announcement: the Superbike world championship returns to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit starting this year.

The entry into the calendar arrives at the start of the season, but does not upset the plans, in fact it will take place in July, on the weekend from 14 to 16, two weeks after the Donington round. The total of appointments thus reaches 12 and finally the long wait to find out if Imola will return or not ends with the official confirmation of the return.

The factory derivatives thus return to Santerno for the first time since 2019, when the last edition was held amidst controversy due to the pouring rain that had forced Race 2 to be canceled. Safety is another thorny issue that divides the riders, there are those who cannot resist the charm of Imola and those who would prefer to race on less historic but safer tracks.

“The walls are very close, in some areas there are no large escape routes, so in my opinion it is a very dangerous track. For me, if they improved safety it would be much better, but having the walls so close to the track makes me think it’s better not to race there. If we had to go, we would go, but I hope nothing happens”, said Alvaro Bautista just last Sunday when asked for his opinion on the increasingly probable return of Imola to the calendar.

In 2020, the Autodromo del Santerno returned to the world stage by entering the Formula 1 calendar and making four-wheel enthusiasts dream again. In fact, the last race at Imola dated back to 2006, with the victory of Michael Schumacher, but was cut out after that year. The pandemic brought Imola back into vogue, which enchanted so much that it was confirmed, with sales immediately sold out.

In the wake of F1, Superbike is also making a comeback, which in the heat of July will once again fill the park and Santerno with the noise of the engines, which had been missing for a while now on the track a few kilometers from Bologna, and will therefore be a real home race for Ducati.