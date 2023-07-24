It should have closed the 2023 World Superbike season, yet Argentina was cut out of the calendar. In fact, the official announcement of the cancellation of the San Juan Villicum round scheduled for mid-October and definitively eliminated was recently made. FIM and Dorna announced the decision in the week of the appointment in the Czech Republic, in Most, and the circuit that will replace the Argentine one will still be defined.

The note released by the Superbike World Championship explains the reasons why the decision was made to cancel the appointment in Argentina, which should have taken place from 13 to 15 October. “This decision is due to the intense electoral calendar that the country faces and which has led to a complex situation that affects the daily life of people, provinces and businesses. Considering the proximity of the next national and provincial elections, Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), Grupo OSD and the San Juan government have chosen to suspend the event on the San Juan Villicum circuit,” the statement reads.

“Furthermore, the round was scheduled on the eve of a government transition in the province, and it was decided to wait and keep the events schedule open for the new administration, showing respect for the political context and allowing for proper planning for events of the scale of WorldSBK. The FIM and the Dorna WSBK organization will soon announce a new venue which will host the final round of the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season,” the statement concludes.

Therefore, at the moment there are four confirmed rounds still to be played: Most, Magny-Cours, Aragon and Portimao. The 12th round will be announced, rumors of a return to Jerez on the calendar are chasing, the final round which could be that of Alvaro Bautista, ready to reconfirm himself as champion and, why not, to win right in front of his own fans.