The Superbike season ended just over a week ago, but 2024 has already begun and market maneuvers continue unabated. Another news arrives today: Philipp Oettl will race with the GMT94 team for the next season of the production derivatives. The German, who left Goeleven at the end of this year to give up the saddle to Andrea Iannone, will take the place of Lorenzo Baldassarri, who instead says goodbye to the Yamaha satellite team.

Oettl leaves the Ducati and will get on the R1, starting a new adventure with Christophe Guyot’s team, which is focusing on the veteran after a complicated season with the Italian rookie. In fact, the German driver, after a difficult start to the championship, managed to express his potential in the second part of 2023, achieving several top 10s and a sixth place as the best result of the season, which ended in 15th position overall.

Two years in Ducati with the independent Goeleven team are his calling card for arriving at Yamaha, where Oettl will contest his third season in the World Superbike championship. Before arriving in the premier class, he raced in the Supersport class, where he made his debut in 2020 with the Puccetti team, riding the Kawasaki also the following year.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Philipp Oettl, Team Goeleven

The production derivatives arrived after his experience in the world championship, where he made his debut in 2013 in Moto3 after making himself noticed in the Red Bull Rookie Cup and in the CEV. The first world podium came in 2015 in Indianapolis and the first success in 2018 in Jerez. The move to Moto2 the following year did not bring the desired results, thus directing him towards the Superbike world championship, where he arrived in 2020 and will continue to race in 2024.

“I am very happy to join GMT94 for the 2024 season,” says Oettl. “Christophe and his team have been working at a very high level for decades and I am honored to be able to join the team. During the last events of the 2023 season, I a step forward and I would like to continue doing so next year too. Of course, it’s a difficult goal, but I will prepare well during the winter break to be ready for the first tests. I can’t wait to get to know the team and start work”.

Christophe Guyot, GMT94 team manager, said: “Grand Prix winner in Moto3 with a total of three podiums in the category, Philipp Oettl made his WorldSSP debut in 2020. After achieving 11 podiums, he joined WorldSBK in 2022 In 2023, he demonstrated his speed by finishing fifth in Australia and six times in the top seven. We hope to finish in the top 10 next season, we will help Philipp achieve his goals as a driver.”