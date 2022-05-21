The Estoril round ended early for Philipp Oettl, who crashed in the last timed lap of the second free practice session. In the accident, the Go Eleven team rookie repaired the fracture of his right collarbone and this forces him to remain stationary for the rest of the weekend. However, the Ducati satellite team will take to the track for this third round of the season and will do so with Xavi Fores.

The Spaniard thus returns to the saddle of a motorcycle after the last time in 2020. Fores, in fact, disputed his last season two years ago, when he was racing for the Puccetti team and his role was decisive in bringing Kawasaki the constructors’ title. The Iberian driver was already present on the circuit, because this weekend he would have been busy commenting on the round for Eurosport, but the plans changed during the race.

In addition to Fores’ double commitment, in MotoE and in Endurance, the Superbike World Championship is also added this weekend, where this weekend is making his comeback: “I am really happy with this opportunity to get back on track on a bike that I really like. I was already on the circuit, my job this weekend was to comment for Eurosport, but when I got the news from the Go Eleven team I was very happy to race. It all happened quickly, but I just think about having fun and doing a great job for the team. I want to send a big hug to Philipp and I hope he will recover soon ”.