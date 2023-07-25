The ordeal seems to have come to an end for Michael van der Mark, who will finally be able to get back on his BMW M1000 RR. The announcement was made by the Monaco manufacturer itself, which in the week of the Most round formalizes the return of the Dutchman, out of action due to injury from Assen.

Indeed, in the home appointment, van der Mark had been the protagonist of a very violent highside that had caused him to fracture his femur. Thus, he had been forced to miss several rounds, in a season that up until now has seen him as a spectator. It looked like he was ready to return to Imola two weeks ago, however he was unable to get back on the bike. Therefore, for the appointment in Italy he was replaced by Leon Haslam, in his turn replacing Tom Sykes, who had taken the Dutchman’s place but then broke his ribs at Donington.

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a long stop and two substitutions, the time has finally come for van der Mark to return to action. He will do it this weekend in Most, where Superbike will contest the last round before the summer break. It will be important for the Dutchman to get back on track to regain his sensations, without pressure or expectations. By staying out for a long time, the BMW standard bearer will not aim to seek the result, but to pick up the pace again.

“I am very happy to be back again,” says Michael van der Mark. “It’s been a long time and I’m looking forward to this race. It won’t be easy, because I lost a lot of races, so surely the speed won’t be there from the start. But I can’t wait to get back on the bike and work with the guys. At least to have a race under your belt before the summer break. Now I feel 100% recovered so I’m eager to get back and enjoy this weekend before the summer break.”

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, says: “Welcome back Mickey! It’s great to have van der Mark back with us after his long injury break. However, we don’t want to set too high expectations for him. The important thing is that he picks up his pace on the BMW M 1000 RR before going on the attack again after the summer break. Most is a track we have done well in the past. Combining this fact with the positive impressions we have gathered in the last few races, he defines our aim for the weekend. Before the summer break, we aim to achieve excellent results with our entire team.”