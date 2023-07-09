In its fourth season with the WSBK factory project, Honda is still struggling to make tangible progress. In the final race weekend at Donington, Iker Lecuona and Honda teammate Xavi Vierge failed to mesh and only collected seven points in total (as Lecuona said after the weekend). Honda is in danger of once again finding themselves behind BMW in the constructors’ standings and therefore finishing bottom.

We met exclusively with Honda team manager Leon Camier at Donington to shed some light on the issues. “We are not satisfied with our position. We don’t want to fight for those positions”, observes Camier, who clarifies: “We want to fight for podiums, victories and championships. But it is a process”.

After two mixed years with Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam, Honda made something of a fresh start last year by bringing two young riders into the squad. This year, Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge are competing in their second season with Honda. Also, the Winged House knows the problems and had a chance to make progress over the winter. But so far the 2023 package has been disappointing.

Leon Camier hoped for greater progress

“I was hoping we would take a bigger step,” admits team manager Leon Camier in an interview with Motorsport.com. “We’ve made some improvements, no doubt, but now there are two or three other riders in our bracket. Our lap times have improved anyway. It’s become more difficult to get into the top six. Ducati has many strong satellite bikes, and also Yamaha”, Leon Camier tries to justify the sometimes very disappointing results.

“Because of the rules, it’s quite difficult to make progress,” observes Leon Camier. But Honda has already received some concessions due to poor results. For example, he was able to build a new chassis thanks to the Super Concession rule. The stiffness has been reduced compared to the series, but even this change has not yet brought the desired success.

“It helped a little, but it’s the whole package,” explains Leon Camier. “It’s not enough to change the chassis. Sure, it helps, but more is needed. It’s evident. There’s a lack everywhere, apart from top speed. Above all, Xavi is very fast on the straights because he’s very aerodynamic thanks to his size.”

“We can still improve a little under acceleration. We also need to improve steering when releasing the brakes. There are some areas where we still have room for improvement. But the electronics work quite well,” analyzes the HRC team manager.

Leon Camier, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Why is there no testing program in Europe?

With an intensive testing program, Honda could work on the Fireblade’s competitiveness. But there is no test team in Europe. Only in Japan are improvements being sought.

“There are no tests in Europe,” confirms Leon Camier. “We have a test driver in Japan. Some parts are tested there with Pirelli tyres. But it’s not a big test programme. The parts are tested in Japan before being delivered.”

“It would certainly be useful to have a test rider in Europe as well,” observes the Honda team manager, who would be happy to be able to carry out tests on the circuits where the races take place. “Our base is in Japan and therefore it is difficult from a logistical point of view,” he regrets.

To what extent does the Honda crisis in MotoGP affect the WSBK project?

Honda isn’t in trouble only in the Superbike World Championship. The MotoGP project also went off course some time ago and needs a fresh start. Is the MotoGP crisis partly responsible for WSBK’s problems?

“It doesn’t affect our project,” explains Leon Camier. “It’s a separate project. Naturally, the management is identical, but the MotoGP project takes place separately from ours.”

The proximity to the Superbike series means that manufacturers who already have a competitive bike in the series are at an advantage. Ducati has a clear advantage here, because the Panigale V4R already produces more than 230hp ex works. Honda also has a strong engine, but a new model could still help close the gap.

Honda will be carrying a revised Fireblade for the iL 2024?

Will a new homologated model arrive in 2024? “There could be something in the pipeline,” commented Leon Camier. “But I don’t know if it will be next year already. Maybe something will come,” said the Briton.

The experience gained from three and a half years of WSBK could help build a better Fireblade. “There are many changes that we would like to see as a racing team. But due to the rules, we are limited at the moment. That is why it is difficult,” says Leon Camier.

“Developing a new production bike is very expensive. It takes many millions of euros to change something in the engine or chassis of a new production model,” explains the Honda team manager.

Xavi Vierge, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Different philosophies: the executives of thethere SBK have to act?

Japanese manufacturers in particular are currently reluctant to develop new sports bikes. The sales figures of superbikes often do not justify the high development costs. But from a PR point of view, superbikes are still the flagships of manufacturers, showing what is technically possible.

“If the market is down, then it’s less interesting for Honda to bring a new model,” confirms Leon Camier, who would like to see changes to the regulation: “In my opinion, we have to be smart with the rules to better balance the different philosophies of the manufacturers “.

This refers to Ducati’s approach, which offers a much more radical superbike, with many elaborate technologies, and charges it much more than the Japanese manufacturers. Because of their corporate philosophy, Kawasaki, Yamaha and even Honda have their hands tied. If WSBK officials do not react to this situation, they will put the balance of the championship at risk.

Honda needs more competitive riders in SBK?

Ducati has shown in MotoGP how useful it can be to have many bikes in the field. Would Honda benefit from having more competitive teams in the Superbike World Championship? At the moment there are only the two factory bikes and the MIE-Hondas of Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado, which are still only conditionally competitive.

“I’m not involved as far as the MIE team is concerned. It could be a help to have more bikes”, reflects Leon Camier and clarifies: “But this will only happen when we have reached a good level with the factory team. Then we can work together on set-up and on development”.

“At the moment, however, we are still working on reaching this level. The MIE team is testing its own developments and going its own ways. We can also learn from this”, the HRC team manager is convinced.

Iker Lecuona, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Will Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge continue?

It is not yet clear whether Honda will continue with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge in 2024. Lecuona’s manager is also looking around for other options. Leon Camier does not want to change the driver line-up.

“Our goal is to continue with both riders. It takes a little more time for us. In the background, we are also continuing to work on the Suzuka project,” explains the Honda team manager, who will be present at the 8 Hours of Japan at the beginning of August.

Last year, Honda won the prestigious endurance race and celebrated one of the few successes of the 2022 motorcycle season.