Everything is ready for the start of the 2024 season… or almost. Yes, because despite the start of the new championship being just over a month away, Superbike today made a change in the calendar official. These are not major changes: the Jerez round has been postponed by a week.
The reasons can be attributed to specific requests from the municipality of Jerez de la Frontera, which will host the last event of the season for the second consecutive year, but from 18 to 20 October instead of from 11 to 13 October as initially planned. Thus, FIM and WorldSBK have agreed on the change and the championship will start as usual at the end of February, finishing a week later, in late October.
No other changes scheduled on the calendar at the moment. We start from Phillip Island, where the usual tests will take place a week before the start of the season. The two Italian rounds have been confirmed, with Misano scheduled for 14 to 16 June and Cremona to be held from 20 to 22 September.
Jerez de la Frontera will also host the final round of the championship in 2024, after returning to the calendar in 2023 to replace the race in Argentina. The Andalusian track was the scene of the last world battle, where Alvaro Bautista triumphed in front of his fans to win his second title. Will we see the world championship fight again this year on the track named after Angel Nieto? The 2024 season will give us the answers.
Updated World Superbike 2024 calendar
|
DATE
|
ROUND
|
CIRCUIT
|
February 23-25
|
Australia
|
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|
March 22-24
|
Spain
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|
19-21 April
|
Holland
|
TT Circuit Assen
|
14-16 June
|
Italy
|
Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”
|
12-14 July
|
Great Britain
|
Donington Park
|
19-21 July
|
Czech republic
|
Autodrom Most
|
9-11 August
|
Portugal
|
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|
23-25 August
|
Hungary
|
Balaton Park*
|
6-8 September
|
France
|
Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours
|
20-22 September
|
Italy
|
Cremona Circuit*
|
27-29 September
|
Spain
|
MotorLand Aragon
|
18-20 October
|
Spain
|
Jerez Circuit – Ángel Nieto
*Subject to approval
