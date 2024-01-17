Everything is ready for the start of the 2024 season… or almost. Yes, because despite the start of the new championship being just over a month away, Superbike today made a change in the calendar official. These are not major changes: the Jerez round has been postponed by a week.

The reasons can be attributed to specific requests from the municipality of Jerez de la Frontera, which will host the last event of the season for the second consecutive year, but from 18 to 20 October instead of from 11 to 13 October as initially planned. Thus, FIM and WorldSBK have agreed on the change and the championship will start as usual at the end of February, finishing a week later, in late October.

No other changes scheduled on the calendar at the moment. We start from Phillip Island, where the usual tests will take place a week before the start of the season. The two Italian rounds have been confirmed, with Misano scheduled for 14 to 16 June and Cremona to be held from 20 to 22 September.

Jerez de la Frontera will also host the final round of the championship in 2024, after returning to the calendar in 2023 to replace the race in Argentina. The Andalusian track was the scene of the last world battle, where Alvaro Bautista triumphed in front of his fans to win his second title. Will we see the world championship fight again this year on the track named after Angel Nieto? The 2024 season will give us the answers.

Updated World Superbike 2024 calendar

DATE ROUND CIRCUIT February 23-25 Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit March 22-24 Spain Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 19-21 April Holland TT Circuit Assen 14-16 June Italy Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” 12-14 July Great Britain Donington Park 19-21 July Czech republic Autodrom Most 9-11 August Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 23-25 ​​August Hungary Balaton Park* 6-8 September France Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours 20-22 September Italy Cremona Circuit* 27-29 September Spain MotorLand Aragon 18-20 October Spain Jerez Circuit – Ángel Nieto See also Elodie and Andrea Iannone wedding? "The couple is...". GOSSIP!

*Subject to approval