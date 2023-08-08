Mirko Giansanti, former rider and founder of the GRT Yamaha team in the Superbike world championship, passed away yesterday. A serious illness took him away after struggling for some time and trying to win his race, the most important one. Once again, motorcycling proves to be the sport that gives so much, but sometimes takes everything away. It’s not just competitive spirit, it’s a sense of belonging, it’s an itinerant family that creates bonds and relationships that go beyond sport.

So it was for the many who met Mirko. First as a driver and then as technical director. Giansanti made his debut in 1996 in the 125cc class scoring points in the Barcelona race, then diving into the adventure of the Superport world championship from 2008. In his racing career, Giansanti conquered 12 podiums and a sixth position as his best result in the championship, in 1998 in the then 125cc class.

Exactly twenty years after his debut as a rider, here is the debut as technical director: in 2016 he founded the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team together with Filippo Conti, a private team that refers to the Iwata manufacturer and which today boasts a exceptional line-up, formed by Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner. It will be the two riders who will continue to carry on the legacy left by Giansanti, who from today will guide them on the track as he did in the garage for as long as he could.

“A boss, a friend, a brother”, as he was defined by many who work in that box, which from today will be a little more empty but ready to remember it by hunting for the best possible result. “The GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team communicates with great and deep sorrow the passing of Mirko Giansanti, who died today following a serious illness,” reads the press release released yesterday evening by the team.

“Mirko faced with courage and dignity the same characteristics that have marked his career, first as a driver and later as founder and sporting director of the team, what unfortunately turned out to be one last race. The enormous love and passion for motorsport has characterized the team from the day of its foundation (2016) until today and will continue to do so forever. His humanity, goodness of mind and stubbornness have always been a source of inspiration for the team and for all the people who have had the privilege of knowing a great man”, reads the note, which reveals the deep pain for the loss not only of a great professional, but of a great man.

The press release concludes with a thought directly addressed to Giansanti, a memory of a team united in pain but also in the desire to carry on the work he started and is now leaving: “Mirko, we will miss you terribly, but we know you will always be with us. We promise you that we will work even harder to crown a common dream, that of bringing your and our creature to the top of the world. But above all, we will always keep your memory alive.”

All the Motorsport.com editorial staff gather around the pain of the family and the GRT Yamaha Racing Team and offer their deepest condolences.