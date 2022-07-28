The Most round is the last one before the World Superbike summer break and Ducati has fond memories of the Czech Republic. Last year they won two of the three races held with Scott Redding and this year returns with Alvaro Bautista. On the strength of the successes of the four-cylinder in 2021 and leader of the standings in 2022, the Spaniard is ready to continue this positive streak in order to close the first part of the championship with relative tranquility.

Bautista is currently 17 points clear of Jonathan Rea, his closest rival. The Kawasaki rider took advantage of Alvaro’s misstep at Donington, in which he crashed and made the first real mistake of the season. However, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati standard bearer redeemed himself in the following two races and is determined to confirm himself on the Czech track, where he races for the first time with the Panigale V4R.

“It will be my first time on this circuit with the Ducati Panigale V4R”, says Bautista on the eve of the Most weekend. “For this reason it will be very important to immediately find the right direction in terms of setup and at the same time start working on the different tire solutions. However, there is great confidence also in light of the good race we did on Sunday after Race 1 ”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi is also ready to face the round of Most after the good sensations found in Donington. The Romagna has recovered after some fluctuating performances. In this way he arrives in the Czech Republic with greater confidence: “We arrive in Most after the good weekend in Donington where the feeling with the bike was very good. sensations. I feel I am in a good moment of form and the chemistry with the team and with the bike is the right one. I think this could be an important weekend for us and I can’t hide the fact that the goal is to always fight for the podium ”.